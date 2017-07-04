 
Industry News





AscendTMS Doubles Corporate Office Space Again

Third move in three years allows the world's fastest growing TMS to further expand operational footprint
 
 
BRANDON, Fla. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- InMotion Global, Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world's most popular transportation management software (TMS), has doubled its office space. This is the third time AscendTMS has needed additional office space in three years.

Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "We have been astounded at the growth we've seen. The market loves our AscendTMS software and so we have added staff in almost every area, which means we need more space."

The custom-built office space was specifically designed for productivity and team member comfort, allowing prospective employees to see how InMotion Global positively differs from other prospective employers in the Tampa Bay area, making them a popular choice for the best talent.

Higham continued, "The next step will be several new offices in some key regional markets that we've already identified. This will allow us to find additional top-notch talent in local markets and to provide team members with the ability to relocate if they wish. Along with our unlimited vacation time policy, our flexible work schedule and generous telework opportunities, we have almost zero employee turnover, which tells me we are doing things right."

Learn more at: www.TheFreeTMS.com

About InMotion Global:   InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics operation.  AscendTMS® is 100% free to use for the Basic system, requires no upfront fees, no annual license cost, requires no downloads or installations, is mobile certified, and provides full enterprise-level TMS features to manage and operate any logistics operation.  AscendTMS® is the world's leading cloud-based freight brokerage software, trucking software, and shipping software, ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). AscendTMS® is the world's fastest growing and most widely used TMS solution. InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

Contact
Chris Parker
***@inmotionglobal.com
