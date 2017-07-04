News By Tag
AscendTMS Doubles Corporate Office Space Again
Third move in three years allows the world's fastest growing TMS to further expand operational footprint
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "We have been astounded at the growth we've seen. The market loves our AscendTMS software and so we have added staff in almost every area, which means we need more space."
The custom-built office space was specifically designed for productivity and team member comfort, allowing prospective employees to see how InMotion Global positively differs from other prospective employers in the Tampa Bay area, making them a popular choice for the best talent.
Higham continued, "The next step will be several new offices in some key regional markets that we've already identified. This will allow us to find additional top-notch talent in local markets and to provide team members with the ability to relocate if they wish. Along with our unlimited vacation time policy, our flexible work schedule and generous telework opportunities, we have almost zero employee turnover, which tells me we are doing things right."
Learn more at: www.TheFreeTMS.com
About InMotion Global: InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS®
