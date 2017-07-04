News By Tag
Immersive Working Session on Performance Management
At the Lean People Development Summit hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
The Lean philosophy promotes identifying wastes, standardizing workflow, and process improvements. What happens to the associate throughout this process? How can we evaluate the performance of our individuals while incorporating Lean philosophies with our teams?
This discussion will reflect upon Deming's philosophies and how they can tie in directly with evaluation tools that support our Lean journey. After reflecting on the points that support performance management, Susan and Carrie will explore the journey their respective organizations have taken in respect to evaluation tools and open the presentation to a panel discussion on this topic. In this session, you will learn:
• How Deming's philosophy ties into performance
• What to consider for performance management as your organization journeys into a stronger Lean environment
• The failures and successes other companies have seen along this journey
• Items to consider as your organization creates a performance management system
Carrie Youngblood is an instinctive and meticulous Lean human resource professional with 15 years' experience in building strategic recruitment plans, impacting organizational initiatives with data-driven decisions and development of internal talent by understanding workflow and organizational talent resources. She currently serves as Human Resources Director at Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Yakima, WA.
Susan Kamacho is the Human Resources Manager at Gemline's company headquarters in Lawrence, MA. Susan has been actively engaged in continuous improvement efforts throughout her career, especially from the training and development perspective. Creating training programs that focus on consistent on-the-job learning activities as well as integrating new skills into the work environment, Susan has observed the results of moving company cultures to strong engagement communities. By utilizing continuous improvement tools and philosophies, Gemline's Human Resource Department continues to integrate process and people into an engaged culture.
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA! For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
