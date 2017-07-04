News By Tag
Clinical Research Certificate Courses Distribution Opportunity Worldwide
Educational Services division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd is looking prospective partners in 130+ countries to Distribute Clinical Research Certificate Courses
Some of the Certificate Courses being conducted by Helix Research Center Ltd are Clinical Research Associate,Clinical Research Coordinator,Clinical Research Investigator,Research Nurse,Quality Assurance ,Regulatory Affairs,Clinical Data Management ,Pharmacovigilance Programs .The Trainers of Helix's Educational Services possess vast experience in the Global Market in their area of expertise and strive hard to impart high quality Training for their Students .Helix has introduced Tamper Proof Certificate Paper to issue Training completion Cerificates for Sucessful Candidates .
Helix is looking for prospective Distribution partners in Middle East ,EU,CIS,Africa,Asia Pacifc ,Latin America ,Caribbean regions .Prospects may contact the Training division of Helix to regster their interest .Contact email:support@
Helix is open to exploring Public Private Partnerships to promote Clinical Research Education and several other Vocational Training Programs in the Global Market
Contact
Helix Research Center Ltd
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
