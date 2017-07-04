

PRSNL Branding Creates the Right Online Image for You NEW YORK - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Last year 41% of employers were less likely to interview a candidate who didn't have an online presence according to a report by CareerBuilder. This year that number is 57%, which now puts those who hide online at a disadvantage. CareerBuilder also stated that 70% of employers now used social media to screen you —up from 11% in 2006. While having an online persona, which includes social media is important, PRSNL (Personal) Branding understands that presentation is everything.



"We help students and job applicants improve their online identity," said Matt Klein, Founder of PRSNL Branding. "Employers actually want to find you online. They want to learn more about who you are. We ensure that what's out there works in our clients' favor."



PRSNL takes the time to get to know their clients on a personal level to ultimately build a strategic plan to create an ideal online presence. While similar companies stress the importance of algorithms, PRSNL has a unique, albeit familiar approach to their business model.



"We work hand-in-hand with our clients," Klein said. "We aren't software. We're people who are passionate about helping professionals cement their story and existence online. Video classes and software programs will never duplicate human interaction. We embrace our difference and our clients use it to their advantage."



PRSNL understands that the boundless digital landscape is daunting and will increasingly dictate how people are perceived—much like a brand for better or worse. Every profile, comment, photo and piece of data matters in this new setting. Klein's company exists to care for all aspects, not just one element online.



About PRSNL Branding



As a company, PRSNL Branding was created from digital trend research. PRSNL understands that in the future it will be paramount to establish a creative, strategic and professional online identity. While landing the school or job is a great starting point to develop an online persona, PRSNL knows that maintaining a fresh and secure digital presence should be a long-term priority. As society spends more time online, establishing that presence becomes increasingly important for countless opportunities. PRSNL Branding prepares its clients for the digital future. For more information, please visit their website at:



