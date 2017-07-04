 
Flagler Fish Company Earns TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for the Seventh Time

 
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Flagler Fish Company is proud to announce that the restaurant has earned a Certificate of Excellence award from TripAdvisor®.

Flagler Fish Company has won the award seven times since over the past nine years and the restaurant is a member of the TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame.

The Certificate of Excellence celebrates hospitality excellence and is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on TripAdvisor®. Winners of this award are located around the globe and represent the upper echelon of businesses listed on the website, with only the top 10 percent receiving the prestigious award.

"We are thrilled to have maintained a rating of four or five – which are 'very good' or 'excellent' reviews – on TripAdvisor® for the entire year," said owner Chris Casper. "We are so grateful to our dedicated, hard-working team, and to our customers for taking the time to review us."

Additional criteria of the award include the volume of reviews received within the last 12 months.

TripAdvisor, offers more than 500 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide -- over 7 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 390 million average unique monthly visitors.

Flagler Fish Company opened their doors in Flagler Beach in 2005. They offer a wide selection of fresh fish and shellfish. The selection varies on a daily basis including fish such as cobia, grouper, flounder, cod, triggerfish, local shrimp, salmon, tuna and more. They also carry USDA Prime hand cut rib-eye, filet mignon, and New York strip. The indoor and outdoor restaurant offers daily appetizer and dinner specials. Some of their most popular items are steamed mussels, shrimp 'n grits and Asiago potatoes. Creative gourmet sides include the portabella tomato asparagus salad, Cole's Slaw, fish sandwiches, Maine lobster, shrimp salad, seared tuna, USDA Prime beef burgers, and full plate salads. Creative soups and chowders round out their gourmet offerings.

They are a Slow Foods recognized restaurant, meaning that they source and use a good deal of local products. They are also registered with the "Fresh from Florida" program as a restaurant that uses Florida fish, shellfish, and produce. They offer approximately 30 different wines that are constantly evolving, as well as a selection of premium and domestic beers. FFC prides themselves on being 'green'. They recycle daily, pay more to be able to use recyclable take out containers (no Styrofoam), and carry only recyclable straws, to-go containers, drink cups, and cutlery.

Flagler Fish Company continually supports local charities such as The Tommy Tant Scholarship Fund, The Turtle Patrol, Rally for a Cure, Friends of A1A, church organizations and many more. They continually strive to live up to their slogan - "Food To Knock Your Flops Off"™. They are located at 180 South Daytona Avenue in Flagler Beach. They are open Monday – Thursday and Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm, Friday's from 10 am to 9 pm.  They can be reached at 386-439-0000 or online at http://flaglerfishcompany.com/, or https://www.facebook.com/FlaglerFishCompany.

