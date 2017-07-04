News By Tag
Brelby's DOGFIGHT Directors Tout "Extraordinarily Talented Cast"
"I have loved working with Shelby for round three," Arnold said. "She's a great director and I learn so much every time I work beside her. The most challenging part of this production was trying to not cry every time Kinsey Peotter sings Pretty Funny or my personal favorite song, Before It's Over," he said.
Musical Director, CJ O'Hara said, "Dogfight is about internal and external beauty against the pains of war, conflicting with overbearing masculinity and testosterone. I have an amazing cast that is capable of handing a very difficult score filled with challenging harmonies and musical subtleties. The most challenging is the vocal and emotional stamina required to perform music this intense."
Arnold agrees, "This cast is extraordinarily talented. Every rehearsal is like watching the show for the first time. It never gets boring, and I find myself so engrossed in their performances,"
O'Hara continued, "We have the opportunity to bring this story to life in an area that hasn't seen it before, in a rapidly growing theater scene that needs to be aware of this show and the messages within. It's very exciting and a great challenge."
"This is most likely the first time people are being introduced to this production,"
It's November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion.
Dogfight, with music and lyrics by 2017 Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and book by Peter Duchan is based on the Warner Bros. film and screenplay by Bob Comfort.
Dogfight opens July 14 at 7:30pm. Subsequent performances are July 15, 21-22, 28-29, August 4-5 at 7:30pm and July 16, 23, 30 at 2PM.
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
