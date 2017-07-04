News By Tag
Shadow Theater Delight created an unique 3D shadow show
Shadow theater Delight created a unique 3D show that combined the art of shadow theater and holographic projection. Artists of the shadow theatre showed the world-famous fairy tale about Cinderella in a new interpretation
For the first time since the development of 3D technologies, the team has managed to create at the moment a unique 3D shadow theater. With the help of holographic projection, special lighting and human shadow artists seem to dissolve on the stage, and the animation picture on the stage gives a show of unprecedented sophistication.
The history that the artists of the shadow theatre Delight has shown has long been known to everyone from a small age. Since childhood, every child seems to fall in love with this tale from the first frames of the cartoon or the lines of the work and endures for Cinderella until the end of the story.
With the help of human bodies, the actors of the shadow theater gather figures that surround the world of Cinderella and help her to live this story.
visit official website shadow theatre http://shadowdelight.org
The 3D shadow show, which created the shadow theater Delight , is currently unique in its kind. They were the first to connect so many genres into a single whole, which no one had ever put together before. At the moment, artists have been engaged in creativity for more than 5 years, and the accumulated experience has allowed them to create this story as beautiful and incredible. The shadow theater Delight has already traveled a lot of countries showing their art to the audience among which Portugal, France, Germany, Kuwait and many others.
View information on shadow theatre Delight website visit http://shadowdelight.org/
Shadow theatre Delight
shadowdelight.org@
