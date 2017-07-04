 
News By Tag
* Shadow Theatre
* Shadow Show
* 3d Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kyiv
  Kyiv
  Ukraine
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Shadow Theater Delight created an unique 3D shadow show

Shadow theater Delight created a unique 3D show that combined the art of shadow theater and holographic projection. Artists of the shadow theatre showed the world-famous fairy tale about Cinderella in a new interpretation
 
 
Shadow theatre Delight - 3D shadow show Cinderella
Shadow theatre Delight - 3D shadow show Cinderella
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Shadow Theatre
* Shadow Show
* 3d Show

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Kyiv - Kyiv - Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Shadow theater Delight ,created a unique 3D show that combined the art of shadow theater and holographic projection. Artists of the shadow theater showed the world-famous fairy tale about Cinderella in a new interpretation, which the world has not yet seen. The story thats shadow theatre shows Delight fascinates from the first second of the performance, and it's impossible to tear off the stage until the end of the performance.

For the first time since the development of 3D technologies, the team has managed to create at the moment a unique 3D shadow theater. With the help of holographic projection, special lighting and human shadow artists seem to dissolve on the stage, and the animation picture on the stage gives a show of unprecedented sophistication.

The history that the artists of the shadow theatre Delight has shown has long been known to everyone from a small age. Since childhood, every child seems to fall in love with this tale from the first frames of the cartoon or the lines of the work and endures for Cinderella until the end of the story.

With the help of human bodies, the actors of the shadow theater gather figures that surround the world of Cinderella and help her to live this story.

visit official website shadow theatre http://shadowdelight.org

The 3D shadow show, which created the shadow theater Delight , is currently unique in its kind. They were the first to connect so many genres into a single whole, which no one had ever put together before. At the moment, artists have been engaged in creativity for more than 5 years, and the accumulated experience has allowed them to create this story as beautiful and incredible. The shadow theater Delight has already traveled a lot of countries showing their art to the audience among which Portugal, France, Germany, Kuwait and many others.

View information on shadow theatre Delight website visit http://shadowdelight.org/en/3d-shadow-theatre-delight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kR9rZSOsng



Media Contact
Shadow theatre Delight
shadowdelight.org@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Shadow Theatre, Shadow Show, 3d Show
Industry:Arts
Location:Kyiv - Kyiv - Ukraine
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share