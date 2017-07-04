 
News By Tag
* Data Centers
* Web Hosting
* Cloud Hosting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Thane
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


MPCB Portal Developed by Web Werks received a Civil Service Award

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) received a Civil Service award for initiating best practices under 'Ease of Doing Business' Project.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Data Centers
Web Hosting
Cloud Hosting

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Thane - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Awards

THANE, India - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has initiated several reforms to ease the process of consent approvals for industries in Maharashtra. Recently, MPCB received a Civil Service award for initiating best practices under 'Ease of Doing Business' Project, which is the launch of its new web portal developed to streamline the process of consent application for commencing industries in Maharashtra. The web portal is designed and developed by Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd. The initiation of the web portal also marks a contribution to the 'Make in India' initiative.

In order to establish a new industry in Maharashtra, it requires certain important permissions from MPCB to start the operations. If any business is releasing intoxicants in land, water or air, in any form, it needs to get the consent from MPCB.

The prime aim of the web portal is to speed up the process of industrialization in Maharashtra by providing the online application for consent approvals, thus simplifying the procedures and cutting down time consumption. It is also developed to ensure that industries stay compliant with the environmental protocols set by the Government in order to reduce pollution. Industries can apply for consent and applications like E-waste, plastic, hazardous waste, biomedical or statutory reports online. The new process will minimize human interface and speed up the process of delivering certificates to industries. The foremost advantage of MPCB web portal is the reduction in processing time, and the disposal period of consent is reduced to 60 days from 120 days. The shortened time limit will encourage more industries to set-up their business in Maharashtra, which will help the state to improve its economic background.

To ensure the industries have maintained its pollution under control, MPCB has introduced the web-based 'Randomized Risk Based Inspection and Sampling', which is part of the web portal.

About Web Werks

Web Werks, incorporated in 1996 is one of the leading Uptime Institute Certified TIER III & TIER IV Data Center service providers in India and the United States with five state-of-the-art data centers and remarkable 24x7x365 rapid action support along with redundant cooling and power. From cloud solutions to dedicated servers we have it all! The uptime guaranteed by us is 99.995%.

We have collaborated with more than 1000 organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various business verticals. This includes Government sectors, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, IT companies, healthcare, and more. We serve every business platform - small or large. In the era, where technology has become a primary need of the society, we believe that we need to support the surging demands. Thus, we deal with delivering services that could help enterprises build, develop and upkeep their presence on the web world.

For more information please visit http://www.webwerks.in

Contact
Web Werks Data Centers
***@webwerks.in
End
Source:
Email:***@webwerks.in
Tags:Data Centers, Web Hosting, Cloud Hosting
Industry:Technology
Location:Thane - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Web Werks Data Centers PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share