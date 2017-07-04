News By Tag
MPCB Portal Developed by Web Werks received a Civil Service Award
Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) received a Civil Service award for initiating best practices under 'Ease of Doing Business' Project.
In order to establish a new industry in Maharashtra, it requires certain important permissions from MPCB to start the operations. If any business is releasing intoxicants in land, water or air, in any form, it needs to get the consent from MPCB.
The prime aim of the web portal is to speed up the process of industrialization in Maharashtra by providing the online application for consent approvals, thus simplifying the procedures and cutting down time consumption. It is also developed to ensure that industries stay compliant with the environmental protocols set by the Government in order to reduce pollution. Industries can apply for consent and applications like E-waste, plastic, hazardous waste, biomedical or statutory reports online. The new process will minimize human interface and speed up the process of delivering certificates to industries. The foremost advantage of MPCB web portal is the reduction in processing time, and the disposal period of consent is reduced to 60 days from 120 days. The shortened time limit will encourage more industries to set-up their business in Maharashtra, which will help the state to improve its economic background.
To ensure the industries have maintained its pollution under control, MPCB has introduced the web-based 'Randomized Risk Based Inspection and Sampling', which is part of the web portal.
About Web Werks
Web Werks, incorporated in 1996 is one of the leading Uptime Institute Certified TIER III & TIER IV Data Center service providers in India and the United States with five state-of-the-
We have collaborated with more than 1000 organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various business verticals. This includes Government sectors, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, IT companies, healthcare, and more. We serve every business platform - small or large. In the era, where technology has become a primary need of the society, we believe that we need to support the surging demands. Thus, we deal with delivering services that could help enterprises build, develop and upkeep their presence on the web world.
For more information please visit http://www.webwerks.in
