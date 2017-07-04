News By Tag
Gnosos adopts Quicklink TX to contribute in live TV interviews
A key service that Gnosos provides is live TV interviews, which is usually done by attending a client's studio. Due to the lead times and difficulties of travelling between studios, Gnosos required a solution that would allow for them to partake in TV interviews from within their own offices. A high-quality, low delay solution was required for this workflow.
After evaluating a number of solutions without achieving a reliable connection and high quality image, Gnosos discovered the Quicklink TX. The Quicklink TX offered broadcast quality Skype calls with ultra-low delay, fitting perfectly into Gnosos' desired workflow.
Ammar Waqqaf, Managing Director of Gnosos explains that Gnosos has seen an increase in demand for commentary on breaking news and important meetings/statements since implementing the Quicklink TX. To date, Gnosos has used the Quicklink TX for live TV interviews with RT International, RT Arabic, Aljazeera Arabic, Sky News, Sky News Arabia, BBC Arabic and Alghad TV among others. Since installing the Quicklink TX into their workflow, Gnosos have been able to cover breaking stories such as terrorist attacks, significant military developments, press conferences and other unscheduled events almost instantaneously.
"For Gnosos, the Quicklink TX solution means the ability both to be more responsive to client needs without compromising quality, and to serve a wider client base. This was not possible when physical travel between studios was the norm." - Ammar Waqqaf
Gnosos setup includes the Quicklink TX and vMix Live Production software, all connected to a high-speed fibre internet connection. A green screen is used alongside vMix to apply relevant backdrop images based on the story being covered.
Gnosos explained that the Quicklink TX offers an easy to use and informative interface. With 1080p resolution, viewers would not be able to readily differentiate Gnosos' feed from that of a proper studio. As a result of using the Quicklink TX, Gnosos are now able to achieve interview lead times of 15 minutes, which is vital when covering breaking news.
The Quicklink TX is currently being further assessed by Gnosos who are already considering using the Quicklink TX solution in other locations once their operations have expanded.
About Gnosos
Gnosos provides opinion and news commentary services to news channels and other interested clients. Gnosos reflect stakeholders' views on what is affecting their homes and livelihood, and aim to project under-heard voices in a conflict. Gnosos covers the Middle East, in general, with Syria being the current focus.
About Quicklink
Quicklink are one of the leading global provider for cost effective, high quality broadcast solutions in the fields of news, sport, entertainment and corporate media. Quicklink provides over 400 TV stations with software and hardware IP solutions for the transmission of live and edited video. Quicklink's solutions are the best available for achieving superb video and audio quality from low speed connections up to high speed HD. http://www.quicklink.tv/
