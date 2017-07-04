News By Tag
TP-LINK® Launches Deco M5, the first complete secured whole wi-fi system for home and travel
Mesh Technology Provides Complete Wi-Fi Coverage, while TP-Link HomeCare Delivers Comprehensive Security for the Modern Home.
Be Connected, Be Protected
"Deco M5 is the complete Mesh Wi-Fi package to connect and protect the modern home," said Greg Hendriks, TP-Link Sales and Marketing Director ANZ. "From simple setup and ease of use, to reliable Wi-Fi coverage for the entire home, Deco is a simple solution that delivers what customers demand from their home networking system. With our lifestyles all accessing news, entertainment and memories on a range of devices, we at TP-Link believe that all homes should feel safe whilst online. The added security and flexible management tools are unique to TP-Link, putting Deco in a class of its own."
Equipped with TP-Link HomeCare, Deco M5 systems offer an impressive line-up of built-in security features. TP-Link HomeCare provides exploit and malware protection, powered by TrendMicro*, along with an SPI firewall, device access control and secure remote control of the network via the TP-Link Deco mobile app, ensuring that your home network is always safe and secure. This network security protection safeguards every device in your home from malware and hackers, while security patterns provide peace of mind that your family is always protected from the latest threats.
Deco for the Home
"As home Wi-Fi networks are supporting more users and mobile devices than ever before, security across your home network becomes increasingly important," said Greg Hendriks, TP-Link Sales and Marketing Director ANZ. "Through our integration of TP-Link HomeCare, Deco M5 Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems are equipped with a comprehensive package of security features, so you can trust that your home network is always protected."
Robust management controls allow users to monitor access of network services by person or individual device. Setting time limits online, bed time internet pausing and profiles by user to protect you and your home. When guests come to visit, users can provide access for a certain amount of time, all controlled by The App, which can be managed from anywhere, providing peace of mind when it comes to who is logged on and accessing important information. To guard our homes we lock the front door and only let in who we trust, now with the Deco M5 users can add an extra layer of security and shield unwanted intruders and protect their family.
"Today's consumers want wireless connectivity across their home from the living room, to the bedroom and the kitchen. Deco M5 creates seamless Wi-Fi that allows them to stream, game and browse the internet in any room," says Greg Hendriks, TP-Link Sales and Marketing Director ANZ. "Deco M5 automatically optimises Wi-Fi connections for every device, and comes equipped with TP-Link HomeCare, which allows consumers to customise their network security through powerful features including robust parental controls."
Deco for Travel
Using hotel Wi-Fi can be a risky and frustrating experience but with the Deco there is now a secure solution to using hotel internet while travelling. The Deco M5 will become the first priority when packing thanks to its ability to deliver fast Wi-Fi and secure connection. By plugging a single unit into the hotel room ethernet connection, your very own Wi-Fi network with TP-Link HomeCare security management is created. In addition, there is no longer a restriction on the number of devices that can connect and greater Wi-Fi speeds can be accessed from your very own network. Add in the fact that all devices are now covered with antivirus and malware protection and accessing the internet while travelling with your family or on business has suddenly become stress free.
Make your Home Smart
Deco M5 utilises TP-Link's Adaptive Routing Technology (ART) to ensure your network is always operating at top speeds, quickly identifying and selecting the fastest path for your devices to connect to the network. This intelligent selection removes the guesswork from reliable connectivity. Deco M5 also optimises connections between devices to deliver the very best in coverage and ensures you receive the strongest performance throughout your entire home at all times. With Deco, you also have the ability to control how bandwidth is used, making it easy to prioritise services and devices for heavy-bandwidth tasks such as HD video streaming, online gaming or video chats.
Key Features at a Glance
• Seamless wireless connectivity throughout every room in the home
• Comprehensive security features and robust parental controls via TP-Link HomeCare
• Antivirus and malware protection powered by Trend Micro*
• Simple installation with guided visuals via the TP-Link Deco mobile app (iOS and Android)
• Adaptive Routing Technology (ART) selects the best path for device connections and keeps the network running as fast as possible
• QoS prioritises your home's Wi-Fi experience by optimizing bandwidth to devices as needed
• Remote management and control of the network from anywhere
• 3-year limited warranty and 24/7 unlimited technical support by phone or email
