Sky Is the Limit With The World's Biggest Public Telescope

The sky belongs to everyone. We want to make it accessible! Available live ONLINE and for YOU to visit in person!

-- The sky is infinite, vast and everyone's to admire. Now, the Astronomy Team seeks tomake the world's biggest public telescope available with just this purpose in mind. Thetelescope is to be located at the Astronomy and Science Center in the Canary Islandssouth of Tenerife. The telescope is more than an apparatus for viewers to peekthrough. The telescope's camera will ensure 24/7 access for stargazers andastronomers looking to admire a fine view. The aim of this endeavor is to create achance for anyone and everyone to have their own little journey of space exploration.Telescopes now lack optical scopes even in the most sophisticated labs. This telescopeis an attempt to give everybody a chance to see their wonders of the sky with theirown eyes. With a Dobsonian construction of the brightest type, this telescope willoffer an exceptional quality of optical observations. Over 4.5m high, this highresolution imagery providing telescope is known for its superior O'Hara E6 40 inch glassmirror by Hampton Controls known for the recently launched James Webb Spacetelescope among others.HL Clausing Inc whose previous clients include NASA have put Magna Brite 96%Enhanced Aluminum coating on the mirror. So, the resolution of this telescope will bemind-blowing as is its charming location. The Canary Islands is visited by millions andthe telescope will be driving 2200 m above sea level to the crater of the Volcano Teide.All this astronomy initiative needs is your funds and support now.Looking to create the world's biggest telescope, the Astronomy Team seeks €80,000to make this initiative take off through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Pitch inand help everyone reach for the stars.With just a few days left in the campaign, please send in your donations to the linkprovided below.Campaign page URL:ope