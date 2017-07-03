 
Sky Is the Limit With The World's Biggest Public Telescope

The sky belongs to everyone. We want to make it accessible! Available live ONLINE and for YOU to visit in person!
 
 
PUERTO DE LA CRUZ, Spain - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The sky is infinite, vast and everyone's to admire. Now, the Astronomy Team seeks to

make the world's biggest public telescope available with just this purpose in mind. The

telescope is to be located at the Astronomy and Science Center in the Canary Islands

south of Tenerife. The telescope is more than an apparatus for viewers to peek

through. The telescope's camera will ensure 24/7 access for stargazers and

astronomers looking to admire a fine view. The aim of this endeavor is to create a

chance for anyone and everyone to have their own little journey of space exploration.

Telescopes now lack optical scopes even in the most sophisticated labs. This telescope

is an attempt to give everybody a chance to see their wonders of the sky with their

own eyes. With a Dobsonian construction of the brightest type, this telescope will

offer an exceptional quality of optical observations. Over 4.5m high, this high

resolution imagery providing telescope is known for its superior O'Hara E6 40 inch glass

mirror by Hampton Controls known for the recently launched James Webb Space

telescope among others.

HL Clausing Inc whose previous clients include NASA have put Magna Brite 96%

Enhanced Aluminum coating on the mirror. So, the resolution of this telescope will be

mind-blowing as is its charming location. The Canary Islands is visited by millions and

the telescope will be driving 2200 m above sea level to the crater of the Volcano Teide.

All this astronomy initiative needs is your funds and support now.

Looking to create the world's biggest telescope, the Astronomy Team seeks €80,000

to make this initiative take off through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Pitch in

and help everyone reach for the stars.

With just a few days left in the campaign, please send in your donations to the link

provided below.

Campaign page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/theastronomyteam/the...

ope

Aleksandra Blaszczyk
***@gmail.com
