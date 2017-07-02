Biohealth Nutrition Recalls Precision Blend Cookies & Cream For Undeclared Allergen

Biohealth Nutrition of San Dimas, CA is recalling Precision Blend Cookies & Cream because product labels failed to declare the food allergen, wheat.

-- Biohealth Nutrition is recalling Precision Blend Cookies & Cream because product labels failed to declare the food allergen, wheat.People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a life threatening allergic reaction, anaphylaxis, that requires immediate medical attention should they consume products containing allergens.Precision Blend Cookies & Cream comes in 2 Lb. and 4 Lb. white plastic canisters with blue lettering and an image of two dark cookies filled with cream in the bottom front panel.Biohealth Nutrition immediately segregated its entire inventory of Precision Blend Cookies & Cream product and is notifying consumers and customers not to consume them. Biohealth Nutrition wants to ensure its products are safe. Consequently, in addition to its ongoing cooperation with the California Department of Public Health, Biohealth nutrition is voluntarily recalling all Precision Blend Cookies & Cream products from its customers. Consumers in possession of these products should not eat them, rather product should be returned to the place of purchase.Biohealth Nutrition will be sending recall notices to all of its direct customers. Please contact you're your sale account representative at (866) 960-8789 or by email at info@biocorebrands.com for further information.