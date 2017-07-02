 
News By Tag
* Kiwanis
* Shoe Drive
* South Cobb
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432

Greater South Cobb Kiwanis to Launch Shoe Collection for Project Eliminate

Local Kiwanians Aim to Raise Money to Fight Maternal, Neonatal Tetanus
 
 
Help us raise funds for The Eliminate Project through the donation of shoes!
Help us raise funds for The Eliminate Project through the donation of shoes!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kiwanis
Shoe Drive
South Cobb

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

ATLANTA - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb are launching a shoe drive to raise money for Project Eliminate, an initiative that works to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT). The drive will run July 15 through Aug. 15.

All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. They do this by partnering with nonprofit organizations to collect gently worn used and new shoes, which are consolidated and shipped to developing nations. The shoes are then sold by micro-entrepreneurs. This keeps old shoes out of landfills, empowers entrepreneurs in economically distressed parts of the world and helps local nonprofits raise funds simultaneously.

Funds raised by the Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb through the shoe drive will go toward the Eliminate Project. Through the Eliminate Project, Kiwanis International and UNICEF have joined forces to eliminate MNT, a disease that kills nearly 49,000 babies and a significant number of women each year.

"Kiwanians around the world and right here in Greater South Cobb have worked hard for years to fight MNT through the Eliminate Project," said Herschel Chalk, President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb. "We're very proud to launch a campaign that will continue to fuel the fight against MNT while also empowering micro-entrepreneurs through our partnership with Funds2Orgs. This campaign will be a win-win for everyone who participates."

More information about the Eliminate Project is available at http://sites.kiwanis.org/Kiwanis/en/theELIMINATEproject/h....

About Kiwanis

Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for high school students, Builders Club for middle school students, K- Kids for elementary school students and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, annually dedicate more than 18 million hours and raise more than $100 million to strengthen communities and serve children. Nearly 670,000 adult and youth members in more than 80 countries and geographic areas comprise the Kiwanis International family. More information: www.kiwanis.org.

Media Contact
Niche Marketing Strategies
678-379-3567
***@nmstrategies.com
End
Source:Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb
Email:***@nmstrategies.com Email Verified
Tags:Kiwanis, Shoe Drive, South Cobb
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Niche Marketing Strategies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share