Greater South Cobb Kiwanis to Launch Shoe Collection for Project Eliminate
Local Kiwanians Aim to Raise Money to Fight Maternal, Neonatal Tetanus
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. They do this by partnering with nonprofit organizations to collect gently worn used and new shoes, which are consolidated and shipped to developing nations. The shoes are then sold by micro-entrepreneurs. This keeps old shoes out of landfills, empowers entrepreneurs in economically distressed parts of the world and helps local nonprofits raise funds simultaneously.
Funds raised by the Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb through the shoe drive will go toward the Eliminate Project. Through the Eliminate Project, Kiwanis International and UNICEF have joined forces to eliminate MNT, a disease that kills nearly 49,000 babies and a significant number of women each year.
"Kiwanians around the world and right here in Greater South Cobb have worked hard for years to fight MNT through the Eliminate Project," said Herschel Chalk, President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater South Cobb. "We're very proud to launch a campaign that will continue to fuel the fight against MNT while also empowering micro-entrepreneurs through our partnership with Funds2Orgs. This campaign will be a win-win for everyone who participates."
More information about the Eliminate Project is available at http://sites.kiwanis.org/
About Kiwanis
Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for high school students, Builders Club for middle school students, K- Kids for elementary school students and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, annually dedicate more than 18 million hours and raise more than $100 million to strengthen communities and serve children. Nearly 670,000 adult and youth members in more than 80 countries and geographic areas comprise the Kiwanis International family. More information:
Niche Marketing Strategies
678-379-3567
***@nmstrategies.com
