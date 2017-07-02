News By Tag
Chiropractic Helps Man with Spinal Tumor
Recent research reporting on improvement in a 25 year old man undergoing chiropractic care reveals that chiropractic could play an important role in managing symptoms from spinal cord tumors.
"Research is revealing that there is a relationship between abnormalities in the spine, the nervous system and the brain" stated Dr. Matthew McCoy, a chiropractor, public health researcher and editor of the journal that published the study. "Basic science research shows that the proper development and function of the brain relies on proper structure, position and movement of the spine from an early age."
Research has shown not only that the developing brain relies on normal structural integrity and joint movement, but that complex neurochemical communication and pathways involved in helping humans to adapt to their environment and even to "feel good" are tied into spinal biomechanics and their related neurological pathways.
"It makes perfect sense when you think about it" stated Dr. McCoy. "The brain constantly needs and wants to know where our body is in space. If there is interference with the neurological communication between the spine and the brain all sorts of malfunctions can occur."
Researchers studying the connection between chiropractic and neurological disorders believe that these types of functional disorders have their root in abnormal spinal position and movement.
"There are very important functional relationships between the spine and the brain that if disturbed can result in a host of problems with how the brain and spinal cord functions" remarked Dr. McCoy. According to McCoy "The nervous system needs the constant stimulation of movement in order to develop and function properly. Abnormal position or movement of the spinal vertebra can develop and this can lead to nerve interference. It is this interference, called vertebral subluxations, that chiropractors correct."
Obviously the chiropractic care was not directed at the large tumor within this man's spinal cord but instead was focused on the reduction of vertebral subluxation which was clearly making the situation all that much worse. By reducing the subluxations in this man's spine ,his nervous system began to work more normally and his symptoms improved.
The patient was a 25-year-old male who presented with constant neck pain, back pain and headaches. He had tingling and weakness that would radiate into his right arm and he complained of dizziness on a daily basis. Four years prior he had an MRI that revealed a tumor within his spine that he was told he was probably born with.
The patient experienced problems with coordination, lost his ability to smell and had problems with the cranial nerves effected by the tumor. The muscle strength in his arms was significantly weak.
The patient underwent a chiropractic exam which revealed significant postural distortions related to vertebral subluxation and related orthopedic problems. The misalignment of the vertebrae in the upper neck was confirmed by x-rays.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) was on the brain and the cervical spine. The MRI report of the cervical spine showed a large tumor in the cervical spine.
The patient received five chiropractic adjustments over a five month period of time. His neck pain, low back pain, headaches, and dizziness resolved and he was now able to smell. He no longer had dysfunctions of his cranial nerves and his coordination and muscle strength was now normal.
The author calls for more research on the effects of subluxation reduction on people with these types of spinal tumors.
CLICK HERE to review the research: https://uppercervicalsubluxation.sharepoint.com/
