The Amsterdam Chronicles: DEF-CON CITY Part 1. Free to July 8th - after only $0.99
On average 400 homicides yearly in New York compared to 15 in Amsterdam. For the NYPD detective Amsterdam was fun, until....
But, after a week of free time to get over his jet-lag, all hell breaks loose on his first day at the station. A couple of murders have been committed that shake Harvey Wall to the bone. He thought he had seen every type of homicide and crime in New York – but he had never seen anything like this!
