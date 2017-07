Keith Fletcher of Speros Named to Board of Technology Association of Georgia 2017

Keith Fletcher, Chief Operations Officer of Speros

-- Keith Fletcher, Chief Operating Officer of Speros, a full-service technology company headquartered in Savannah, has been selected to serve on the Savannah Board of Directors for the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).TAG provides networking and educational programs for over 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia and Savannah.The organization celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology. TAG hosts over 200 events each year and acts as an umbrella organization for 34 professional societies."Technology is the future of the business world, and TAG promotes the growth and development of new ideas, enterprises and policies," said Fletcher. "A strong leadership team is essential to governing such a progressive organization. I am honored to be a part of it."For more information, visit the TAG website at http://www.tagonline.org or visit speros.com.ABOUT SPEROSEstablished in 1984, Speros provides technology solutions for businesses, offering telephone systems, IT services, surveillance systems, web design and branding solutions, and cloud computing. Speros team members continually stay updated on leading-edge, certified technologies to maximize solutions and ensure businesses succeed in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information, visit http://www.speros.com , call 912-354-8900 or email info@speros.com.CONTACTKeith FletcherChief Operations OfficerSperoskfletchers@speros.com912.354.8900MEDIA INQUIRIESCecilia RussoCecilia Russo Marketing912-665-0005info@crussomarketing.comMarjorie YoungCarriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.912-844-9990VisTeam@carriagetradepr.com