Keith Fletcher of Speros Named to Board of Technology Association of Georgia 2017
TAG provides networking and educational programs for over 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia and Savannah.
The organization celebrates Georgia's technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state's economic climate for technology. TAG hosts over 200 events each year and acts as an umbrella organization for 34 professional societies.
"Technology is the future of the business world, and TAG promotes the growth and development of new ideas, enterprises and policies," said Fletcher. "A strong leadership team is essential to governing such a progressive organization. I am honored to be a part of it."
For more information, visit the TAG website at http://www.tagonline.org or visit speros.com.
ABOUT SPEROS
Established in 1984, Speros provides technology solutions for businesses, offering telephone systems, IT services, surveillance systems, web design and branding solutions, and cloud computing. Speros team members continually stay updated on leading-edge, certified technologies to maximize solutions and ensure businesses succeed in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information, visit http://www.speros.com, call 912-354-8900 or email info@speros.com.
CONTACT
Keith Fletcher
Chief Operations Officer
Speros
kfletchers@speros.com
912.354.8900
MEDIA INQUIRIES
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912-665-0005
info@crussomarketing.com
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.
912-844-9990
VisTeam@carriagetradepr.com
