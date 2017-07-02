Introductory session to the Living Philosophy program

Poster

-- Is it possible to live by the wisdom of the ancient masters in our everyday life?Living Philosophy is an opportunity to join a journey to discover and experience thedeeper esoteric concepts of self, nature and humanity.New Acropolis is an evolving philosophical community of like minded people that fosteran active and practical approach to Living Philosophy with an acute awareness of theWorld around us.The course provides a glimpse into the sources of wisdom with a comparative study ofClassical philosophies across ancient cultures and civilizations. Through the classes, weunfold the path of philosophy from Knowledge to Wisdom and from Learning to Living,as we uncover the mysteries of human consciousness and its development.This unique program of Living Philosophy takes us into a journey of discovering self,helps us to awaken and develop our consciousness and an opportunity to transformourselves.Course Start Date: 19th July, 2017 (Wednesday) 7:30 pm – 9:30 pmFree Introductory Sessions: July 12 Wednesday, 7:30 pm - 8:30 pmDuration: 19 weeks (weekly once)Course Fees: Rs 4,500/-Limited seats per batchTo register, visit www.acropolis.org.in/living-philosophyOr call +91 9663804871 (Last date to register is July 19)Venue: New Acropolis, # 261, 6 th Cross, Indiranagar, 1 st Phase, Bangalore – 560 038.