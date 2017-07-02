News By Tag
Introductory session to the Living Philosophy program
Living Philosophy is an opportunity to join a journey to discover and experience the
deeper esoteric concepts of self, nature and humanity.
New Acropolis is an evolving philosophical community of like minded people that foster
an active and practical approach to Living Philosophy with an acute awareness of the
World around us.
The course provides a glimpse into the sources of wisdom with a comparative study of
Classical philosophies across ancient cultures and civilizations. Through the classes, we
unfold the path of philosophy from Knowledge to Wisdom and from Learning to Living,
as we uncover the mysteries of human consciousness and its development.
This unique program of Living Philosophy takes us into a journey of discovering self,
helps us to awaken and develop our consciousness and an opportunity to transform
ourselves.
Course Start Date: 19th July, 2017 (Wednesday) 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Free Introductory Sessions: July 12 Wednesday, 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Duration: 19 weeks (weekly once)
Course Fees: Rs 4,500/-
Limited seats per batch
To register, visit www.acropolis.org.in/
Or call +91 9663804871 (Last date to register is July 19)
Venue: New Acropolis, # 261, 6 th Cross, Indiranagar, 1 st Phase, Bangalore – 560 038.
