Kansas City Developer Conference Gains New Board Member
Jeff Strauss of Arana Software Joins Kansas City Developer Conference Board of Directors
After spending the prior seven years serving on the board of the St. Louis Days of .NET (now called Dev Up Conference), Strauss is excited for the new opportunity to work on a dynamic, cross-platform event. "KCDC has so much exciting growth potential," said Jeff, "I have participated here as a speaker for the last six years and seen its upward trajectory. It is truly becoming an international event. We are welcoming presenters from seven countries across four continents. Beyond development technologies, I am just as proud of the new partner events for 2017 that will enhance the experience for all of our attendees, sponsors, and other community members."
This year, KCDC has added the Kansas City Kids Conference. Hosted as a free half-day event on Saturday, August 5th, this special new opportunity will welcome children and families of all ages to learn not only about software development, but also a variety of STEM topics across the educational spectrum. Additionally, KCDC is partnering with Todd Gardner's PubConf, a raw, uncensored, and often satirical after-dark event featuring some of the industry's top speakers. While based in Minnesota, PubConf is typically reserved for major international conferences abroad.
The Kansas City Developer Conference originated out of the Microsoft .NET community in Overland Park, Kansas. For the first several years, it was hosted on different community college campuses around the Kansas City bi-state metropolitan area. Upon experiencing substantial growth, the conference moved downtown in 2012 and continues to seek new and innovative ways to engage the community.
Tickets for this year's event are available now online at Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.sg/
Learn more about the Kansas City Developer Conference at http://www.kcdc.info.
Arana Software (http://www.aranasoft.com/)
The Kansas City Developer Conference is a three-day, multi-track conference that covers all aspects of software development and agile project management. We have speakers from all over the country who are industry experts in their field and deliver both learning sessions as well as hands on workshops to further the audience's knowledge and understanding of the topics.
Contact
Christina Aldan
***@lgdesigns.co
