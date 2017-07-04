 
Bureau of Industry and Security, Leading Exporters to Speak at ACI Int'l Tech Transfers Conference

 
 
International Technology Transfers, Cloud Computing and Deemed Export Compliance
NEW YORK - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Curated to address the most pressing, real-life challenges concerning intangible exports, American Conference Institute's 10th National Export Controls Forum on Technology Transfers, Cloud Computing & Deemed Export Compliance joins senior-level government officials, as well as trade compliance, security, and legal executives from the tech, aerospace and defense, and oil & gas industries.

Participants will benefit from a worthwhile opportunity to network and benchmark with industry executives from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ZTE USA, L3 Technologies, DRS Technologies, Siemens Corp, Northrop Grumman, Microsoft, IBM, GE Aviation, BAE Systems, Esterline Technologies, Harris Corporation, Google, Raytheon, Lennox International, Dyncorp International, Leidos, Varian Medical Systems, and more.

As the only comprehensive event of its kind, new 2017 program features include:

More Emphasis On Cloud Computing:

Government and Industry Discuss the Finer Points of Addressing the Top Three Most Pressing Cloud Challenges

How To Apply Encryption Rules Post-September 2016 Changes:

The Biggest Missteps to Avoid Moving Forward

Preparing For Export Policy Changes Under The Trump Administration:

Re-Positioning Technology Transfer and Deemed Export Strategies

DDTC's Pending Definition Of "An Export":

How to Weather Cloud, Encryption, Licensing, and Classification Uncertainties

The ZTE Settlement And Lessons Learned For Technology Transfers

For further details and to register,  please visit http://www.AmericanConference.com/TechTransfers.com or call 888-224-2480

Contact
Assel Chanlatte
***@americanconference.com
End
Source:
Email:***@americanconference.com Email Verified
