News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bureau of Industry and Security, Leading Exporters to Speak at ACI Int'l Tech Transfers Conference
Participants will benefit from a worthwhile opportunity to network and benchmark with industry executives from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, ZTE USA, L3 Technologies, DRS Technologies, Siemens Corp, Northrop Grumman, Microsoft, IBM, GE Aviation, BAE Systems, Esterline Technologies, Harris Corporation, Google, Raytheon, Lennox International, Dyncorp International, Leidos, Varian Medical Systems, and more.
As the only comprehensive event of its kind, new 2017 program features include:
More Emphasis On Cloud Computing:
Government and Industry Discuss the Finer Points of Addressing the Top Three Most Pressing Cloud Challenges
How To Apply Encryption Rules Post-September 2016 Changes:
The Biggest Missteps to Avoid Moving Forward
Preparing For Export Policy Changes Under The Trump Administration:
Re-Positioning Technology Transfer and Deemed Export Strategies
DDTC's Pending Definition Of "An Export":
How to Weather Cloud, Encryption, Licensing, and Classification Uncertainties
The ZTE Settlement And Lessons Learned For Technology Transfers
For further details and to register, please visit http://www.AmericanConference.com/
Contact
Assel Chanlatte
***@americanconference.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse