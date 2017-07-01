 
News By Tag
* Nicole Royse
* Contemporary Art
* Visual Arts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Nicole Royse Announces Artist Representation of Charmagne Coe, Angel Cabrales and Daniel Shepherd

 
 
Coe, Cabrales, Shepherd
Coe, Cabrales, Shepherd
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nicole Royse
Contemporary Art
Visual Arts

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

PHOENIX - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Curator and arts writer, Nicole Royse, expands her art services by now offering artist representation and has selected a small roster of diverse artists to work with at this time. She is providing the artists with her extensive services, which include art sales, public relations, social media exposure, curation of current and future exhibitions, as well as building up their collector base. Her current roster of artists includes:  Angel Cabrales, Charmagne Coe and Daniel Shepherd. These artists work in a variety of mediums and have extensive resumes that include numerous exhibitions at prestigious galleries and museums around the country.

Arizona-based artist Charmagne Coe works in a surrealist vain, producing work that centers on elements of science, mythology and spirituality resulting in what the artist calls "expressive surrealism". She works in a variety of mediums including watercolor, ink, and pastel creating alluring mixed media paintings and drawings. She possesses a free and delicate style and the ability to transport her viewers to another world with her brilliant use of color, free flowing lines, and the simplicity of her forms. Coe utilizes traditional surrealist "automatism" to tap into her subconscious to organically create her artworks. Her work has been included in numerous publications including most recently in Utne Reader, Luxe Interiors + Design and Creative Quarterly, along with album covers for notable musicians Matt Bingham and Pausal. She has exhibited at the ASU Institute for Humanities Research, Arizona Opera, Center on Contemporary Art Seattle, and the Coconino Center for the Arts. She received her Bachelors of Arts degree from Northern Arizona University in elementary education with a minor in fine arts.

Texas-based artist Angel Cabrales creates captivating interactive mixed media sculptures that utilize industrial design and commercialism. He approaches difficult topics such as immigration, war and consumerism through an engaging and satirical lens. His artwork brilliantly blends the social and political concerns of today while beginning an important dialogue started with viewers and participants. Cabrales received his of Bachelors of Fine Arts from Arizona State University and his Masters of Fine Arts from University of North Texas. In 2016 he was invited to participate in the Rogers Lake Residency at Northern Arizona University. He has exhibited his work at renowned institutions including Brownsville Fine Arts Museum, El Paso Museum of Art, The Latino Cultural Center of Dallas and the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Currently he is the visiting assistant professor of sculpture at University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

Arizona-based artist Daniel Shepherd constructs vintage collages and abstract paintings that push the boundaries of traditional beauty. Shepherd combines a variety of found imagery utilizing repurposed materials such as classic magazines, old photographs andhand distressed book coversto create one of a kind collages that brilliantly blend humor with subtle provocative imagerywhile maintaining an elegance and mystic all their own. Shepherd also creates minimal abstract paintings that focus on color, that offer a modern simplicity and ambience. He refers to his painting technique as "Ambient Painting" working with bright and saturated colors that often collide with pastels or minimal abstractions becoming more expansive with a plaintive serenity. "the colour box" is his latest series of acrylic on wood panels.Shepherd is a self-taught artist who has been creating work for over two decades extensively throughout Arizona and California and his work is included in private collections around the world.

Recently Royse curated the Daniel Shepherd exhibition "Pretty/Creepy: The Dainty Little Freak Show Part 2" this past June 2017 at Chartreuse Gallery in downtown Phoenix that received editorial features in Java Magazine and Phoenix Magazine. Next up she will curate a solo exhibition for Charmagne Coe highlighting her latest paintings and drawings slated for September 2017 at Chartreuse Gallery with an upcoming editorial in North Valley Magazine slated for August. In January 2018 Royse will curate Angel Cabrales' solo exhibition at Grand Arthaus in downtown Phoenix that will showcase a new collection of mixed media sculptures featuring interactive sculptures that tackle difficult issues of immigration and border control.

For more information about these artists and to purchase their artwork visit nicoleroyse.com. Direct all media inquiries to Nicole Royse Nicole@nicoleroyse.com or (602)810-3449.

Contact
Nicole Royse, Agent/Curator
***@nicoleroyse.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nicoleroyse.com Email Verified
Tags:Nicole Royse, Contemporary Art, Visual Arts
Industry:Arts
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nicole Royse PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share