Nicole Royse Announces Artist Representation of Charmagne Coe, Angel Cabrales and Daniel Shepherd
Arizona-based artist Charmagne Coe works in a surrealist vain, producing work that centers on elements of science, mythology and spirituality resulting in what the artist calls "expressive surrealism". She works in a variety of mediums including watercolor, ink, and pastel creating alluring mixed media paintings and drawings. She possesses a free and delicate style and the ability to transport her viewers to another world with her brilliant use of color, free flowing lines, and the simplicity of her forms. Coe utilizes traditional surrealist "automatism"
Texas-based artist Angel Cabrales creates captivating interactive mixed media sculptures that utilize industrial design and commercialism. He approaches difficult topics such as immigration, war and consumerism through an engaging and satirical lens. His artwork brilliantly blends the social and political concerns of today while beginning an important dialogue started with viewers and participants. Cabrales received his of Bachelors of Fine Arts from Arizona State University and his Masters of Fine Arts from University of North Texas. In 2016 he was invited to participate in the Rogers Lake Residency at Northern Arizona University. He has exhibited his work at renowned institutions including Brownsville Fine Arts Museum, El Paso Museum of Art, The Latino Cultural Center of Dallas and the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Currently he is the visiting assistant professor of sculpture at University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).
Arizona-based artist Daniel Shepherd constructs vintage collages and abstract paintings that push the boundaries of traditional beauty. Shepherd combines a variety of found imagery utilizing repurposed materials such as classic magazines, old photographs andhand distressed book coversto create one of a kind collages that brilliantly blend humor with subtle provocative imagerywhile maintaining an elegance and mystic all their own. Shepherd also creates minimal abstract paintings that focus on color, that offer a modern simplicity and ambience. He refers to his painting technique as "Ambient Painting" working with bright and saturated colors that often collide with pastels or minimal abstractions becoming more expansive with a plaintive serenity. "the colour box" is his latest series of acrylic on wood panels.Shepherd is a self-taught artist who has been creating work for over two decades extensively throughout Arizona and California and his work is included in private collections around the world.
Recently Royse curated the Daniel Shepherd exhibition "Pretty/Creepy:
For more information about these artists and to purchase their artwork visit nicoleroyse.com.
Nicole Royse, Agent/Curator
***@nicoleroyse.com
