Veratics Hike for Vets 2017 Reaches Half Way Point
Veratics is honored to be able to take part in helping our Veterans. As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Veratics has a great appreciation for our Veterans and their sacrifices. Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said "We could not be prouder to sponsor Hike for Vets 2017. We are honored to be able to show our appreciation to all those service men and women who have sacrificed for our country."
Veratics is excited to see where the next half of Hike for Vets 2017 takes them, and is eager to reach their goal of raising $5.00 for every mile hiked. Tom Chaby, co-executive director of warrior2warrior said, "warrior2warrior would like to thank everyone who is participating in the Hike for Vets fundraising campaign! The support of Veratics and all of the Hike for Vets donors will go directly helping us prevent Veteran suicide and positively change the lives of Veterans in need."
For more information on Hike for Vets 2017 or to make your pledge to end Veteran suicide, go to the following link: https://pledgeit.org/
Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The Veratics CPOC™ provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Veratics is a government-procurement-
