Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays
Noteworthy Sheet Music begins offering a selection of stellar compact discs recorded by their associated composers, arrangers, and musician colleagues.
Their first CD offering is the magnificent Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays, recorded by Ensemble Chaconne with guest artist Pamela Dellal, renowned mezzo-soprano. Ensemble Chaconne, founded in 1985, is dedicated to vivid, historically-
In this highly-acclaimed recording, Ensemble Chaconne offers a rare and compelling view of the music Shakespeare's audiences would have heard, including music by the great composers of his day (Thomas Morley, Robert Johnson, John Dowland, and others), as well as popular tunes of the period.
"Excellently played with vitality and character…style and verve." ~ MusicWeb International
"Impressive"
"Fascinating!
"A rich musical experience" ~The Concord Monitor
"Pleasingly evocative...as close a glimpse of the musical pleasures accorded Shakespeare's audiences as we are apt to experience."
The CD includes some 25 tracks, with music from Twelfth Night, Henry V, As You Like It, Hamlet, Cymbeline, Measure for Measure, Othello, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Winter's Tale, The Passionate Pilgrim, The Tempest, The Queen's Masque, and The Witch. The recording should be of great interest to history buffs, Shakespeare scholars, performers of Shakespeare's plays and music, anyone who enjoys Renaissance and Baroque music generally, and those merely curious about music of the period. Click the link to be transferred to the NSM website listing for further details and to listen to a few audio samples: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC (NSM) is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >150 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources. NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute. They offer original contemporary works by distinguished American composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire. Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-
