Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays

Noteworthy Sheet Music begins offering a selection of stellar compact discs recorded by their associated composers, arrangers, and musician colleagues.
 
 
Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays by Ensemble Chaconne
Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays by Ensemble Chaconne
 
SOMERVILLE, Mass. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Noteworthy Sheet Music (NSM) is now offering a small selection of compact discs for sale.  These CDs were recorded by musicians with whom NSM has had a long-standing affiliation and whose compositions and/or arrangements NSM has published previously as sheet music editions.

Their first CD offering is the magnificent Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays, recorded by Ensemble Chaconne with guest artist Pamela Dellal, renowned mezzo-soprano.  Ensemble Chaconne, founded in 1985, is dedicated to vivid, historically-informed performance of Renaissance and Baroque music on period instruments.  The trio features Peter H. Bloom (renaissance and baroque flutes), Carol Lewis (viola da gamba), and Olav Chris Henriksen (lute, theorbo and early guitar).  The group concertizes extensively, with tours in England, Ontario, and throughout the United States.

In this highly-acclaimed recording, Ensemble Chaconne offers a rare and compelling view of the music Shakespeare's audiences would have heard, including music by the great composers of his day (Thomas Morley, Robert Johnson, John Dowland, and others), as well as popular tunes of the period.

         "Excellently played with vitality and character…style and verve." ~ MusicWeb International

         "Impressive" ~ Early Music (U.K.)

         "Fascinating! For anyone interested in an historically informed perspective on the music of Shakespeare's plays, this disc is a must have!" ~ David Duff, Alabama Public Radio

         "A rich musical experience" ~The Concord Monitor

         "Pleasingly evocative...as close a glimpse of the musical pleasures accorded Shakespeare's audiences as we are apt to experience."  ~ Bostonia Magazine

The CD includes some 25 tracks, with music from Twelfth Night, Henry V, As You Like It, Hamlet, Cymbeline, Measure for Measure, Othello, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Winter's Tale, The Passionate Pilgrim, The Tempest, The Queen's Masque, and The Witch.  The recording should be of great interest to history buffs, Shakespeare scholars, performers of Shakespeare's plays and music, anyone who enjoys Renaissance and Baroque music generally, and those merely curious about music of the period.  Click the link to be transferred to the NSM website listing for further details and to listen to a few audio samples: https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/cds/517-measure-for-....

Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC (NSM) is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >150 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources.  NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute.  They offer original contemporary works by distinguished American composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire.  Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-printed hard copy versions, and most of NSM's catalog listings are available as convenient pdf downloads from the NSM website.  NSM now also offers a small selection of stellar CDs recorded by their affiliated composers and arrangers.  Visit www.NoteworthySheetMusic.com for additional information about the CD mentioned above and other NSM publications and recordings.  New sheet music selections are uploaded often, along with preview pages, contributing composer biographies, useful links, reviews and articles.
