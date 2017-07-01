News By Tag
Criterion Breaks Ground on New Mixed-Use Project in Reemerging River East Neighborhood
"We have been working closely with adjoining property owners, Fort Worth and Tarrant County officials and involved citizens to make this development happen," said Pretlow Riddick, Criterion president. "We're excited to build upon the momentum that is currently underway by developing this exciting project within the heart of the commercial core of what we are calling the River East neighborhood. Our target market for the commercial uses will be the unique regional retailers, restaurants and businesses that make a neighborhood special."
Criterion has worked closely with the city on the upcoming streetscape improvements to Race Street with the goal of making it more pedestrian-friendly with wider sidewalks, reversed-angled parking, pedestrian lighting, bike lanes, landscaping, decorative pavement, street furniture and public art. A public paseo will link Race Street to a redesigned Plumwood Street with a plan for future development on Belknap Street.
"We have chosen to call this development The River East to embrace its connection to the Trinity River as well to highlight the excitement of the continuing emergence of the east side of Fort Worth," said Chad Colley, director of development for Criterion. "The River East mixed-use project is focused on building upon the economic vitality of the neighborhood and joins a line-up of recently opened retail, event venues and businesses including Gypsy Scoops Ice Cream, Tributary Café, The Good Food Company, The Post event space and Top Golf."
The residential component of the mixed-used project has been designed with an urban feel featuring open floor plans, designer interior schemes and amenities intended to bring people together. With 181 units ranging in size from 600 to 1,331 square feet, floor plan options will include studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms. Each unit will feature designer finishes, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinets with quartz countertops. Additionally, most of the first-floor units will have fenced yards and 10-foot ceilings.
Outdoor amenities include a large pool with a sundeck featuring cabanas, lounge areas and in-water chaise chairs; an indoor/outdoor pavilion featuring a lounge area, wet bar, flat screen TVs and games; an outdoor grilling kitchen and a large fenced pet park. Residents of The River East will also have access to a postal center with an automated parcel kiosk system, fitness center, leasing office, secure bike storage and a fourth-floor club room with social lounge and terrace with views of downtown and the Trinity River.
The River East project will also provide 13,500 square feet of live/work spaces for small businesses or artists, ranging in size from 700 to 2,500 square feet. Larger spaces could be created by combining spaces and custom designed for early partners seeking truly unique spaces. Currently, a 2,200-square foot fitness space is available and provides the flexibility to accommodate an open yoga, Pilates or CrossFit studio. The space can also accommodate more traditional cardio equipment and weight machines.
In addition to the fitness center, The River East will also feature a 4,400-square-
Civitas Capital Group is the investor and Dallas-based PlainsCapital Bank is providing the senior financing for the project.
"The River East neighborhood has recently benefited from the influx of businesses. We are dedicated to working with Criterion and the city to spur economic development in the area and are confident this mixed-used project will further enhance this rapidly growing urban environment,"
"PlainsCapital is excited to be part of Fort Worth's growing River East landscape," said Cass Robinson, senior vice president and senior relationship manager for PlainsCapital Bank. "We're committed to supporting efforts to help create vibrant communities here in North Texas and throughout the state."
Last year, Criterion broke ground on a 276-unit Class-A multifamily community in the River East neighborhood called The Scenic at River East (http://www.livethescenic.com/
About Criterion
Criterion Property Company (www.criteriondp.com) is a real estate operating company specializing in the development, construction management and asset management of multifamily communities. Dedicated to conducting all business with the utmost honesty and integrity, Criterion's mission is to enhance and maximize the value of its assets for partners, lenders, investors and employees. With offices in Dallas and Boston, Criterion is actively seeking multifamily investment opportunities in Texas and the Northeast, focusing on the surrounding areas of Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Boston, Philadelphia, New York metro area and Washington, D.C. In these areas, Criterion will seek to identify multifamily development opportunities in "smart growth" areas, which are mixed-use areas of residential, retail and office space already served by key infrastructure components such as mass transit systems.
About Civitas Capital Group
The Civitas Capital Group family of companies provides a range of products and services for institutional investors, family offices and qualified individuals. Through its affiliates, the firm offers investment strategies to clients seeking exposure to the U.S. lodging and real estate market through its Alternative Investments and EB-5 Capital divisions. For more information about Civitas, please visit http://www.civitascapital.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/
Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for Criterion
***@pharrpr.com
