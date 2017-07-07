 
CTAcademy to Host "The Secrets to Becoming a Thriving Chiropractic Entrepreneur" Webinar

 
 
SAN DIEGO - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "The Secrets to Becoming a Thriving Chiropractic Entrepreneur" Webinar with Dr. Michael Viscarelli

San Diego, CA—July 7, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "The Secrets to Becoming a Thriving Chiropractic Entrepreneur," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  This webinar will be led by Dr. Michael Viscarelli, co-founder of AMPED, a comprehensive program covering all aspects of running a successful chiropractic practice.

Many chiropractors desire to become an entrepreneur but often find that the journey is not as easy as expected. Owning a practice can have an incredibly positive impact on a chiropractor's community and leave a lasting legacy for his or her family.  There is, however, an art to building a successful business, and with the right guidance, it can be done extremely well.

As a professional who has co-founded five fast-growing "start-ups" in less than five years, Dr. Viscarelli has a passion to help others unlock the secrets of increasing their impact in a small business.

"Creating a thriving practice requires a certain amount of risk taking," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "But having the proper skill set to manage the business aspects of a practice creates a greater level of certainty that the practice will succeed and have longevity.  We're excited to have Dr. Viscarelli lead this webinar and provide the foundation chiropractors need to have the confidence to embark on their own entrepreneurial journey."

Join CTAcademy and Dr. Viscarelli in this webinar to learn:

    ●  Personal and business success fundamentals

    ●  Immediate action steps for explosive growth

    ●  Strategies to eliminate classic pitfalls when starting a practice

    ●  How to establish proper boundaries for filtering opportunities in business

    ●  The "dos and don'ts" of partnerships

    ●  The truth about "too good to be true"

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-06-28/sby8d?utm....


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
