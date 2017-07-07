News By Tag
CTAcademy to Host "The Secrets to Becoming a Thriving Chiropractic Entrepreneur" Webinar
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "The Secrets to Becoming a Thriving Chiropractic Entrepreneur"
San Diego, CA—July 7, 2017—ChiroTouch™
Many chiropractors desire to become an entrepreneur but often find that the journey is not as easy as expected. Owning a practice can have an incredibly positive impact on a chiropractor's community and leave a lasting legacy for his or her family. There is, however, an art to building a successful business, and with the right guidance, it can be done extremely well.
As a professional who has co-founded five fast-growing "start-ups" in less than five years, Dr. Viscarelli has a passion to help others unlock the secrets of increasing their impact in a small business.
"Creating a thriving practice requires a certain amount of risk taking," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "But having the proper skill set to manage the business aspects of a practice creates a greater level of certainty that the practice will succeed and have longevity. We're excited to have Dr. Viscarelli lead this webinar and provide the foundation chiropractors need to have the confidence to embark on their own entrepreneurial journey."
Join CTAcademy and Dr. Viscarelli in this webinar to learn:
● Personal and business success fundamentals
● Immediate action steps for explosive growth
● Strategies to eliminate classic pitfalls when starting a practice
● How to establish proper boundaries for filtering opportunities in business
● The "dos and don'ts" of partnerships
● The truth about "too good to be true"
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
