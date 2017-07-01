News By Tag
Coasting For Kids At Quassy For A Worthy Cause
Aug. 16 Event Will Support Give Kids The World Village In Florida
Coasting for Kids will take place Wednesday, Aug. 16, during National Roller Coaster Day at the lakeside park here with pre-registration required. Visit Coasting For Kids Dot Org to sign up for the event and create a personal fundraising page.
On Aug. 16, those who registered and raised at least $100 for Coasting for Kids will check in at 9:30 a.m. at Quassy, followed by an 10 to 11 a.m. exclusive ride time on Wooden Warrior and Little Dipper, Quassy's two roller coasters. Those who reached the fundraising goal will also be able to enjoy the other rides and waterpark, which open to the general public at 11 a.m.
"We have long supported Give Kids The World through IAAPA's (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions)
About Give Kids The World
Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has welcomed more than 154,000 families to its 84-acre "storybook" resort in Central Florida. Children with life-threatening illnesses and their families are treated to weeklong, cost-free vacations, complete with accommodations, donated attraction tickets, meals, and more.
For more about Give Kids The World, visit http://www.gktw.org/
About The Quassy Coasters
Wooden Warrior, designed by The Gravity Group of Cincinnati, Ohio, is rated among the top 50 wooden coasters around the world, according to a poll done by trade publication Amusement Today. Making its debut in 2011, Wooden Warriors travels at 35mph and its unique design gives coaster lovers exactly what they are looking for: speed, laterals, positive and negative Gs.
Adding to the thrills is a tunneled turnaround as the coaster train heads back toward the loading station. The ride makes extremely tight turns and offers a comfortable ride due to its state-of-the-
Quassy's other roller coaster, Little Dipper, is one of the oldest steel coasters in the nation as it was installed in 1952 by the Allan Herschell Co. of North Tonawanda, N.Y. It operates in a kiddieland adjacent to the park's huge redemption arcade.
About National Roller Coaster Day
Celebrated in parks across the country, National Roller Coaster Day was chosen to mark Aug. 16, 1898, when the first patent for a roller coaster ride was issued. The date has been marked by roller coaster fans all over the world since the 1980s. Visit https://www.facebook.com/
About Quassy
Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is in its 109th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions.
New are children's interactive rides Skipper's Clipper pirate ships and Up, Up & Away balloons. Adults may also ride with their youngsters on the new attractions.
Quassy also opened Bella & Bessie's Sweet Shoppe and Pizzeria in the location of the former popcorn stand. The new store features homemade taffy, popcorn, soft drinks, cotton candy and other confectionary items.
The lakeside property is also home to Splash Away Bay waterpark with dozens of ways to get drenched, including the BulletBowl water raft ride and FreeFall extreme body slides.
Quassy also features a laser maze attraction in its huge arcade building.
Rides include the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Reverse Time, Frantic, Music Fest, Yo-Yo super swings, Free Fall 'N' Drop Tower, Grand Carousel and more.
The park also has a restaurant, redemption arcade, games, live entertainment and special events.
Season passes are on sale now at the park office and through the Quassy website at www.quassy.com. Company picnics, school fieldtrips and other catered events are also being scheduled through the park office at (203) 758-2913.
Quassy is located at 2132 Middlebury Road, Route 64, in Middlebury, Conn., on the shores of Lake Quassapaug.
Daily and seasonal passes are available in person, or online at www.quassy.com.
Into The Darkness
The tunneled turnaround on Wooden Warrior adds to the thrill of the award-winning roller coaster at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury, Conn. (Quassy photos)
Among Top Coasters
Wooden Warrior is rated among the top 50 wooden coasters in the world. The ride opened in 2011 at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury, Conn.
