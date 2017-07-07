News By Tag
YellowPagesGoesGreen 2017 Survey Results: More Than Ever, Public Turning to Online Yellow Pages
Extensive survey sees online Yellow Page options chosen over paper 2-to-1.
The impartial survey was taken via the YellowPagesGoesGreen.org homepage, and allowed users to vote only once time per IP address for one of two very simple options. And by the close of the survey, the choice was clear: with 64 percent of the vote (consisting of 1959 votes), online yellow pages easily won out over paper (only 1089 votes, or 36 percent). These overwhelming results indicate one clear, indisputable fact- that, in a day and age where technology is providing more and more for the daily needs of the population, a clear shift in how the public-at-large chooses to acquire Yellow Page business listings has taken place.
There are a vast variety of reasons why the mass exodus to digital yellow page solutions – such as the ones http://www.YellowPagesGoesGreen.org provides – are taking place. Practicality is one such reason; in the age of the smartphone, the ubiquitous devices are in literally everyone's hand or pocket at all times, and are the first place the average person looks when they need to do just about anything…including accessing the yellow pages for the location of a specific clothing store or to find a nearby restaurant come dinner time. Smartphones and other digital devices that serve as portable doorways to the internet have become so widespread in today's culture that most people find themselves almost lost without them, and are far more likely to turn to a smartphone than a phone book whenever possible, according to The Sales Lion.
"Today's consumer searches online before they do anything else," they said. "Their first step towards making a purchasing is essentially the first keys they hit on their computers at work or at home to begin the information gathering process."
Indeed, utilizing online sources when it comes to searching business or residential directory listings has become so commonplace that the very existence of print yellow pages is becoming threatened. Recently, Philly.com reported that former yellow page powerhouse Verison has been drastically scaling back the production and delivery of their print directories in the state of Pennsylvania, citing a huge decrease in demand as opposed to the continuous growth in use of digital alternatives.
"With the rapid fall-off in usage, Verizon Communications Inc. has told Pennsylvania regulators that it plans to cease blanket deliveries of all printed directories, including business yellow pages and consumer guides," they said. "Trends are clearly against printed directories. Not only do Americans now live in a digital world, but the proliferation of cable-based phone services and wireless carriers since the deregulation of the telecom industry in 1996 have marginalized residential phone books."
In fact, phone books are so antiquated by today's standards that the information within their pages isn't even accurate when they initially roll off the printing presses; for example, in Pennsylvania, currently only 20 percent of phone numbers in regulated areas are available in print directories due to the fact that wireless carriers and cable providers aren't mandated by any authority to provide the phone numbers of their customers to them. In contrast, online yellow pages always contain the most up-to-date information and delivers it to you instantly and out of thin air, each and every time.
But there's another major reason why online yellow pages are becoming the mainstay of consumers nationwide when it comes to business and residential listing searches; the environmental impact, or lack thereof. Print yellow page directories eat up valuable natural resources by their creation, and damage the environment when their useful lifespan – which has been reduced to almost nothing – comes to an end. Paper accounts for 25% of landfill waste and 40% of total waste produced, which adds up to 71.6 million tons of paper waste per year in the U.S. alone. That's paper that typically ends up rotting in landfills and poisoning the delicate balance of nature for years and decades to come.
As YellowPagesGoesGreen.org's 2017 survey results clearly illustrate, the public is abandoning print phone directories at a rate that clearly spells doom for the format within no more than a few years; digital online directories such as YPGG are a faster, better, and – most importantly safer – alternative. As they say, you can't halt progress, and as the numbers show, online yellow pages represents that progress that both consumers and the environment have been waiting for.
Yellow Pages Directory Inc., owner of both YellowPagesGoesGreen.org and PaperlessPetition.org, offers an environmentally-
For more information please visit http://www.YellowPagesGoesGreen.org.
