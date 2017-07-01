News By Tag
Sysco deliver exceptional Dynamics NAV logistics capabilities with SmartFreight
With this partnership Sysco Software Solutions and SmartFreight® enable customers to easily manage their shipping and logistics within Microsoft Dynamics.
Sysco employs over 80 people in Ireland and delivers service and support from their offices in Dublin and Belfast. Sysco brought Microsoft Dynamics ERP (http://www.sysco-
Distributors in Ireland and Northern Ireland are increasingly faced with greater competition and higher customer service expectations.
Sysco provide expert Microsoft Dynamics and local industry knowledge to Irish and Northern Irish Distribution companies to implement advanced management solutions to cope with these changes.
