July 2017
Sysco deliver exceptional Dynamics NAV logistics capabilities with SmartFreight

With this partnership Sysco Software Solutions and SmartFreight® enable customers to easily manage their shipping and logistics within Microsoft Dynamics.
 
 
BELFAST, England - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- SmartFreight®'s suite of shipping solutions puts hundreds of possible transport providers and routes at your fingertips, offering total flexibility, and access to the information you need, every step of the way.

All SmartFreight® solutions come with shipment optimisation. So whether you're focused on price, service or environmental impact, you can find the most effective shipping method. All solutions are designed to be flexible, so when your needs change, the software evolves around those changes.

SmartFreight® Integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics, using the Sysco written connector to pass sales order information, and ship your goods.

Sysco employs over 80 people in Ireland and delivers service and support from their offices in Dublin and Belfast. Sysco brought Microsoft Dynamics ERP (http://www.sysco-software.com/solutions/erp/) to Ireland, and has over 300 client installations.

Distributors in Ireland and Northern Ireland are increasingly faced with greater competition and higher customer service expectations.

Sysco provide expert Microsoft Dynamics and local industry knowledge to Irish and Northern Irish Distribution companies to implement advanced management solutions to cope with these changes.

For more information on this and other Sysco Software Solution partnerships contact marketing@sysco-software.com

