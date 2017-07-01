 
Trace heating App for Android smartphones

Calculate a heat loss table or design a heating circuit on your smart phone. No need for an internet connection after installation. All data are integrated within the app.
 
 
Opening screen of trace heating app
LAUDA-KOENIGSHOFEN, Germany - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- We published our free trace heating app today. The app is bilingual (English,German)
With this App you can calculate a heat loss table for different pipe sizes and insulation thicknesses and design a trace heating circuit based on pipe data. A material list for the designed circuit will be generated. After installation you don't need an internet connection for the calculation of the heat loss table and for the design of a heating ciruits on pipes. All needed data are integrated into the App. driectly. You can save all data on your phone and later import this file to a spreadsheet program to build up a pipe and trace heating list. The material list can be send via email as an inquiry at Quintex. If you want to see how to use that trace heating App of Quintex, we have uploaded a little video of 'How to use..'  for this App. It will show how to change the language, the input of the data, how to select the right tapes and how to build up the bill of material for the caclulated heating circuit.

Here is the link to out trace heating App: https://lnkd.in/gCjaRGE

The link to the video is:
https://youtu.be/AMSqENwwJEE .



We hope this App can ease your daily work a bit.

