NewEvol Announces Next-Generation SIEM Built on Dynamic Threat Defense

Operationally Proven Security Operations Platform Consolidates Fragmented Security Stacks, Now Available Across Major Global Markets
By: Sattrix Software Solutions
 
DOVER, Del. - March 5, 2026 - PRLog -- NewEvol today announced the commercial availability of its next-generation SIEM and unified security operations platform across major global markets. Built on the Dynamic Threat Defense model, the platform delivers a unified foundation that consolidates detection, investigation, and response into an integrated system.

Dynamic Threat Defense is a continuous operating model that integrates machine learning, behavioral analytics, threat intelligence, and automated response into a unified workflow. The platform continuously correlates telemetry, adapts as threats evolve, and executes defensive actions in real-time, enabling coordinated containment rather than sequential alert handling.

Security environments have become distributed and unpredictable, while adversaries leverage automation and AI to accelerate attacks and evade static defenses. Alert-based, tool-dependent architectures struggle to keep pace.  NewEvol replaces fragmented workflows with continuous telemetry correlation and orchestrated response within a unified system, enabling adaptive containment from initial signal through remediation.

"Security operations must evolve beyond fragmented, sequential models," said Sachhin Gajjaer, Group CEO and Founder, NewEvol. "We built NewEvol to change the operating model. By combining a unified security operations platform with Dynamic Threat Defense, we replace static rules and manual coordination with a continuous, adaptive system that contains threats as they develop. That shift from reaction to coordinated defense is what ultimately reduces impact."

Engineered from Frontline SOC Experience

NewEvol was developed by SOC analysts, security professionals, and engineers with more than a decade of experience in production environments. Since 2018, the team has applied frontline expertise to build and refine workflows, automation logic, and machine learning models that reflect real operational practices. This practitioner-driven foundation delivers consistent performance under real-world pressure.

Operational Simplicity and Lower Total Cost of Ownership

By consolidating tools into a single architecture, NewEvol reduces administrative overhead and eliminates complex integration maintenance. Streamlined onboarding and flexible deployment options accelerate time-to-value while supporting predictable cost models. The result is measurable operational efficiency without additional headcount or infrastructure sprawl.

Availability

NewEvol is now available to enterprise SOC teams and partners, including MSSPs, VARs, system integrators, and distributors across major global markets. Regional partner initiatives and programs are planned through 2026.

To request a demo, visit www.newevol.io/landing-page/

For more information, visit www.newevol.io

About NewEvol

NewEvol is a next-generation SIEM and unified security operations platform built on the Dynamic Threat Defense operating model. Developed by practitioners with more than a decade of security operations experience, the platform consolidates detection, investigation, and response, shortening detection-to-containment time while reducing operational complexity and total cost of ownership.

NewEvol is developed by Sattrix Software Solutions, an enterprise software engineering company specializing in advanced analytics and large-scale platforms,  with offices in the USA, MEA, India, Malaysia, and Spain.

