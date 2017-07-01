News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HRC Healthcare Launches Digital Healthcare Program In India
Healthcare division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched Digital Healthcare Program in India in association with its local partners
Disease Screening ,Vaccination,Telemedicine,creating Personal Health Records for Patients and providing them acees ,Smart Health ID Card that ensures discounts on Services of HRC Healthcare includng Medicines ,Hospital Admissions ,creating awareness about Preventive Healthcare among masses ,Prepaid Card/Cashless Hospital Management ,Health Advisory and Healthcare Management,Remote Healthcare,Continuing Medical Education are some of the Components of HRC Healthcare .
HRC Healthcare is already having Channel partners in all the States of India and exploring Public Private Partnerships in several States .
HRC Healthcare is open to explore Symbiotic working relations with Hospitals ,Clinics,Diagnostic Labs ,Imaging Centers ,Insurance Companies ,Medical Tourism companies ,Non Profit Organisations etc to promote Digital Health across India .
HRC Healthcare is providing Digital Marketing and Healthcare Analytics Services for the Hospitals ,Diagnostic Labs and Insurance companies in India as well .
Contact
Helix Research Center Ltd
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse