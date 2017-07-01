HRC Healthcare Launches Digital Healthcare Program In India

Healthcare division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched Digital Healthcare Program in India in association with its local partners

-- It is a known fact ,despite having huge Healthcare Infrastructure,both Public and Private ,providing Quality and Affordable Healthcare is one of the major challenges in India for several strong reasons.Most of the remote population in India do not have access to Tertiary Healthcare.There is a high mortality due to late Diagnosis of many Diseases and lack of awareness about Preventive Healthcare among masses is one of the major challenges for early Diagnosis and Treatment of fatal diseases .After thorough Analysis of the Healthcare system in India ,HRC Healthcare has deisgned an Innovative Digital Healthcare Program to promote quality healthcare even in Rural areas and make it most affordable for everyone seeking quality Healthcare .Disease Screening ,Vaccination,Telemedicine,creating Personal Health Records for Patients and providing them acees ,Smart Health ID Card that ensures discounts on Services of HRC Healthcare includng Medicines ,Hospital Admissions ,creating awareness about Preventive Healthcare among masses ,Prepaid Card/Cashless Hospital Management ,Health Advisory and Healthcare Management,Remote Healthcare,Continuing Medical Education are some of the Components of HRC Healthcare .HRC Healthcare is already having Channel partners in all the States of India and exploring Public Private Partnerships in several States .HRC Healthcare is open to explore Symbiotic working relations with Hospitals ,Clinics,Diagnostic Labs ,Imaging Centers ,Insurance Companies ,Medical Tourism companies ,Non Profit Organisations etc to promote Digital Health across India .HRC Healthcare is providing Digital Marketing and Healthcare Analytics Services for the Hospitals ,Diagnostic Labs and Insurance companies in India as well .