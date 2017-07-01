 
News By Tag
* Digital Health
* Smart Health Card
* Telemedicine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Shimla
  Himachal Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

HRC Healthcare Launches Digital Healthcare Program In India

Healthcare division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched Digital Healthcare Program in India in association with its local partners
 
SHIMLA, India - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- It is a known fact ,despite having huge Healthcare Infrastructure,both Public and Private ,providing Quality and Affordable Healthcare is one of the major challenges in India for several strong reasons.Most of the remote population in India do not have access to Tertiary Healthcare.There is a high mortality due to late Diagnosis of many Diseases and lack of awareness about Preventive Healthcare among masses is one of the major challenges for early Diagnosis and Treatment of fatal diseases .After thorough Analysis of the Healthcare system in India ,HRC Healthcare has deisgned an Innovative Digital Healthcare Program to promote quality healthcare even in Rural areas and make it most affordable for everyone seeking quality Healthcare .

Disease Screening ,Vaccination,Telemedicine,creating Personal Health Records for Patients and providing them acees ,Smart Health ID Card that ensures discounts on Services of HRC Healthcare includng Medicines ,Hospital Admissions ,creating awareness about Preventive Healthcare among masses ,Prepaid Card/Cashless Hospital Management ,Health Advisory and Healthcare Management,Remote Healthcare,Continuing Medical Education   are some of the Components of HRC Healthcare .

HRC Healthcare is already having Channel partners in all the States of India and exploring Public Private Partnerships in several States .

HRC Healthcare is open to  explore Symbiotic working relations with Hospitals ,Clinics,Diagnostic Labs ,Imaging Centers ,Insurance Companies ,Medical Tourism companies ,Non Profit Organisations etc to promote Digital Health across India .

HRC Healthcare is providing Digital Marketing and Healthcare Analytics Services for the Hospitals ,Diagnostic Labs and Insurance companies in India as well .

Contact
Helix Research Center Ltd
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
End
Source:
Email:***@helixresearchcenterworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital Health, Smart Health Card, Telemedicine
Industry:Health
Location:Shimla - Himachal Pradesh - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Helix Research Center Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share