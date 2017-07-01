News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
12% of LetsGetChecked Patients in June Test Positive for a Sexually Transmitted Infection
Chlamydia accounted for over a third (39%) of all positive results, followed by Gardnerella (24%), Syphilis (8%), and Ureaplasma (8%). LetsGetChecked medical team provided confidential treatment to each patient, ensuring that our testing service continues to fit our patient's schedule and not the other way around.
With nearly an even divide between males (58%) and females (42%) who tested positive and with the average age of 35 years old, ranging from 20 years old to 76 years old, LetsGetChecked continues to provide a much-needed access to a discreet testing service to all demographics.
The worrying issue is that STIs do not always present symptoms, many of our June positive results were from patients showing no symptoms, which is a concern as someone may have an STI for many years until it is detected. Therefore, highlighting the importance for everyone to have regular sexual health tests.
LetsGetChecked sexual health tests are available in over 1,300 pharmacies across Ireland and the UK, including Boots and Lloyds, and you can also purchase directly from www.LetsGetChecked.com. Test ordered online arrive in discreet packaging to ensure that only you know what is inside it.
LetsGetChecked testing service is now available in 14 European countries, along with recent expansion into both Canada and US, enabling more people to gain greater access to diagnostic testing.
For LetsGetChecked, the customer's emotional, as well as physical, well-being is of utmost importance and the company has a unique aftercare protocol in place whereby members of the nursing support team provide confidential advice and referrals into the clinical setting for those in need of treatment. LetsGetChecked can also provide prescriptions for certain sexually transmitted infections.
The clinically-led service is supported by the Medical Director, Dr. Dominic Rowley - a Genitourinary Consultant – who provides oversight and clinical support for patients in need of care. The clinical team includes specialised physicians and a team of nurses, who are always available to offer guidance, support, and treatment.
LetsGetChecked handles the entire testing process and delivers results within two to five working days of your samples reaching our CPA accredited laboratory.
Dr. Dominic Reilly, LetsGetChecked Medical Director, says: "These positivity rates are alarming, however, the fact that our patients sought treatment is a positive sign that people are looking for a testing service that fits their busy schedule. I keep hearing that people don't have the time or can't take a few hours off work to visit a local clinic, so it's great that we can provide a more convenient and discreet sexual health testing method."
For more information please visit www.LetsGetChecked.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @LetsGetChecked.
For further information:
Contact Eoin Hyland: 00353 1 2303712 / Eoin@LetsGetChecked.com
Notes to Editor:
About LetsGetChecked:
LetsGetChecked provides a convenient, confidential and accurate way to manage your personal health. Our revolutionary service, allows you to order specialised or routine tests and then monitor, track and improve your personal health from a secure online portal. You will receive the same level of clinical care, only through a secure personalised dashboard. LetsGetChecked customers can order tests online or attend participating pharmacies.
LetsGetChecked partners with leading international laboratories for testing who are CLIA, CPA, INAB approved and CAP accredited, the highest levels of accreditation, to provide customers with convenient and accurate, personal health testing.
Contact
Eoin Hyland
***@letsgetchecked.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse