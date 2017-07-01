News By Tag
How to get an even better deal from your energy supplier
The proposals were announced after a much wider cap on energy bills in the Conservative manifesto was absent from the Queen's Speech. They include:
· - A safeguard tariff for vulnerable consumers to stop them overpaying for their energy
· - A £150 price cap for pre-payment meter installation, with these charges banned altogether for the most vulnerable in society
· - And an easier journey for customers of price comparison sites to directly switch to the cheapest deals.
Bill Rumble, BillSaveUK director, said: "Ofgem is standing up for consumers - particularly the most vulnerable groups in society to ensure they're getting the best possible deal from their energy provider, and the routes to getting those deals are made as easy as possible. However, even by selecting the lowest available tariff, homeowners are often still paying too much to heat their home, because they haven't got the right levels of insulation installed."
The Conservative manifesto had suggested a tariff cap to protect 17 million people paying standard rates which would have saved homeowners up to £100 a year. However, according to the Energy Saving Trust, a properly insulated home can reduce energy bills up to a further to £240 each year.
Figures show there could be up to five million homes in the UK* which are suitable for cavity wall insulation. And, while home insulation might not be considered a priority in the summer months, as BillSaveUK explains, it can actually help homes to feel cooler – keeping the heat out when it's hot, and keeping it in when the weather turns cold.
Bill continued: "Having insulation installed can make an enormous difference not only to household finances, but to overall home comfort. And to help savings stack up even more, we install insulation free of charge to customers who qualify** through the UK Government's Affordable Warmth Obligation. We're even offering £50 Amazon gift vouchers*** as a thank you."
Homeowners can find out if they're entitled to free insulation by calling 0800 368 9938 or completing a quick online form at http://www.billsaveuk.com/
*Source: Cavity Insulation Guarantee Agency
** Customers may be entitled to free insulation if they're on one of the following state benefits (Affordable Warmth Customers): Child tax credit, pension credit, Job seekers allowance (JSA), income support, universal credit working tax credit. Some homes are also eligible irrespective of state benefits.
*** The reward will be sent to 'Affordable Warmth' customers only by email within six weeks from the date insulation has been installed at the customer's property. BillSaveUK reserves the right to withdraw or cancel this scheme or amend its terms and conditions.
http://www.billsaveuk.com
