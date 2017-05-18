News By Tag
Setting the record straight on Cavity Wall Insulation
'Should I have cavity wall insulation installed at my home?' 'Does cavity wall insulation cause damp?'
The BillSaveUK team is one of the country's most experienced installers of cavity wall insulation. They've heard all the claims, all the comments and examined all the facts to enable them to provide the best quality service, product and advice to the consumer.
So, what are the facts and how can homeowners be sure their home won't be at risk of damp or suffering any other adverse issues as a result of having cavity wall insulation installed?
1. Check if you live in 'high exposure' zone
The UK is divided up in to four different zones according to how exposed they are to wind-driven rain. This location dictates how properties should be built i.e. properties in very severe exposure zones may have external rendering to provide further weather protection. A property could be moved up or down a zone depending on its local exposure, how it was built, the quality of construction and the maintenance.
2. Get a detailed home survey
Cavity wall insulation should never be installed without a detailed home visit survey being carried out by an approved assessor - a Domestic Energy Assessor or DEA. Part of the survey checks for existing damp and condensation in your property and if the levels are too high, we wouldn't recommend installing cavity wall insulation.
3. Spotting areas of weakness
Visible cracks in the mortar or other visible defects to your external walls or guttering should get alarm bells ringing. There's a chance that water might have already entered the cavity and would therefore make it unsuitable for insulation fibres to be blown in. Any defects should be put right prior to the property being approved for the insulation works.
4. After-sales service
Check what processes your installer has in place if you find you have an issue after the insulation has been installed. A good installer should contact you afterwards to see if you were satisfied with the work carried out and listen to any concerns you have – no matter how small. All completed CWI measures are also issued with a quality guarantee for added peace of mind.
5. Tried and trusted
Finally, only ever employ the services of a reputable, accredited installer. Sadly, there are some rogue traders out there who could land you in a worse situation than when you started.
BillSaveUK director Bill Rumble, said: "The whole idea behind having insulation installed is to make a home warmer, more comfortable to live in and reduce energy bills. If this outcome isn't achieved, then something's gone wrong. At BillSaveUK we don'tinstall cavity wall insulation in homes which are located in very severe exposure zones and all our Energy Savings Advisors are DEA qualified. We check for cracks in the mortar as a matter of course and might even recommend customers employ a builder to do some remedial work.
"We also actively encourage our customers to leave their comments about us on independent review site 'Trustpilot', where we're proud to have achieved a five-star status of customer satisfaction. And we're fully industry-accredited, with our work backed by guarantee.
"It's incredibly important to us that we do a professional job and homeowners who want to save money and improve the comfort of their home, are given the right information. Media reports of bad practice encourage us all to take stock of what we do, but it must be remembered that cavity wall insulation has benefitted hundreds of thousands of homeowners over the years, and is a tried and tested energy efficiency measure."
For further information visit http://www.billsaveuk.com
