July 2017
Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Ashley Hammond as Editor

 
 
Ashley Hammond
Ashley Hammond
AUSTIN, Texas - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Pandamoon Publishing is pleased to announce that Ashley Hammond has accepted the position of Editor with Pandamoon Publishing. "Hammond's love of all things romance began when she was ten years old and sobbed into her bucket of popcorn while watching Titanic.  She began writing fan fiction, and from there, she started writing her own stories," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.

"It was during her tenure in higher education where she found that she also enjoyed editing.  Working with students on fixing their own stories in turn helped her to write two novels, with a third on the way," Kramer added.

When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Hammond said, "I love that Pandamoon hosts writers of a wide variety of genres.  Publishing can be tricky, and it can be difficult to find a 'fit,' but Pandamoon welcomes all writers—even those who do not fit into a checklist.  I'm excited to work with those writers especially, and help them share their stories with the world."

Recently, Ashley Hammond completed her MA in English and Creative Writing. When she is not writing (or editing), she can be found cuddling her rescue puppy Ira.

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.

Contact
Matthew Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
Source:
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
Editing, Publishing, Literature
Books
Austin - Texas - United States
