Riding the Trend of Using Home Grown Fruits & Veggies in your Restaurant
Restaurant owners are riding a trend by growing their own fresh fruits and vegetables. Having a plan on how to process, serve and store the fresh produce is essential.
According to the National Restaurant Association (restaurant.org)
With the growing trend of sourcing your own food, it is important to have a plan in place from the time you harvest your bounty to the time you serve your home-grown veggies and fruits. Since the food you grow will be seasonal, you may want to consider buying a commercial food sealer to keep a menu item well beyond the growing season you are in.
For instance, we are currently in the July 2017 harvest season here in Texas. Generally, blueberries, cucumbers, apples, beets, figs, raspberries, squash, grapes, melons, tangerines, peaches (Redskin - July 15-25; Dixiland - July 15-25; Jefferson - July20-30), plums, (summer and winter), sweet corn, tomatoes and miscellaneous vegetables are currently in season. Or course Texas is a big state, and your harvest will look different depending on what part of the state you live in. We advise you to visit (pickyourown.org)
ProProcessor, located a couple hour drive from the major cities (Dallas, Houston and San Antonio), carries all of the restaurant equipment you will need to process, serve and store your fresh fruit, vegetables, and meats. Since you will only have a short time from the time you pick your produce, we again highly recommend that you purchase a commercial vacuum chamber sealer (http://www.proprocessor.com/
It is highly advisable to check with your state health inspector to know the rules of home grown produce. If you decide not to grow your own food, another good way to assure the taste and know how the food is grown is to buy from a local grower. The National Restaurant Association gives you these tips when buying local:
· Choose local farms as your vendors. "If you don't have your own garden, it's important to visit farms and talk to farmers and make a connection with the growing process," says Bayless. "The more you work with farmers, the more you understand the rhythm of growing, and the better cook you become."
· Shop farmers markets. These markets usually cater to individuals, but chefs can get some good deals if they time their visits wisely, says Ambrose. He recommends shopping later in the day and looking for overstocked items.
· Participate in Community Supported Agriculture. Through a CSA, you agree to purchase shares from a farm before the growing season in return for fresh, local produce. Some CSAs work closely with restaurants to ensure that the farms' crops meet the restaurants' demand.
(http://www.restaurant.org/
Along with processing your own veggies, people are also processing their own mean. Visit ProProcessor for all your meat processing equipment including sausage stuffers, meat grinders, and meat mixers.
Page Updated Last on: Jul 06, 2017