 
News By Tag
* No Rhyme but Reason
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
June 2017
30

New Book Release: No Rhyme but Reason - Paperback – June 11, 2017 by Krishna (Author)

The profound force of Rao's mind and heart makes its presence felt in No Rhyme but Reason.
 
 
No Rhyme but Reason
No Rhyme but Reason
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* No Rhyme but Reason

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India

Subject:
* Products

CHENNAI, India - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- • Paperback: 67 pages

Publisher: Cyberwit.net (June 11, 2017)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 9385945580
ISBN-13: 978-9385945588
Package Dimensions: 8.4 x 5.4 x 0.2 inches
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #18,871,887 in Books
The latest poetry collection in the form of quatrains  No Rhyme but Reason by Palle Krishna Rao reveals the most delicate manifestations of the poet's inner life. Rao makes it clear in his Preface that the contemporary world has abandoned Nature, and it can hope to get rapture by the high moments obtained by its reunion with the sublime objects of nature. He aptly raises the question "How many of us have looked at the dark sky and stars in the recent days?" 'The sheer enormity of the heavens' fails to move us, because we are afflicted with 'the disease of modern life' and the worldliness in ourselves. The following admirable quatrain "Unteachers"  shows  how we have been indifferent to create a living paradise:
Great gurus trample forest land
chasing away elephants, while
lesser gurus scar river banks.
Nature bides for revenge.
The quatrain or four-line stanza has been used by several famous poets. The poets William Blake, Thomas  Gray, Wallace Stevens, Robert Frost, W. B. Yeats have written quatrain. Even Shakespeare used quatrain in his sonnets that have three quatrains and one final couplet. In these quatrains, Rao's thought is sharp and clear. The following  quatrain "Long Live!" show his humanism and philosophic idealism:
I see God in the smile of the poor,
so goes the movie song of a beloved leader.
Where are the poor, you may well ask.
Buried under bags of gold!
His natural instinct inclines towards moral criticism. The fervor of his genius is revealed by his anguish at the contemporary  'plague' infecting 'Europe's streets':
Two men saw a black snake in a dark
garden, first in Iraq then in Libya,
Syria, so on. Story is far from over.
Black Death is roaming Europe's streets.
The profound force of Rao's mind and  heart makes its presence felt in No Rhyme but Reason. (Santosh Kumar, Editor, Cyberwit.net)

About the Author

An engineer by training, the play of words has always fascinated me from a very young age; spoken rather than the written. The cadence in Martin Luther King Jr. speech 'I Have a Dream' had me riveted then and now. I was the debating team captain and editor of the college magazine. As a bachelor, I was a rolling stone shifting to journalism and part-time politics. I got my feet grounded when I completed a Master of International Management course at Baylor University, Texas. The degree took me to teaching and they were the most wonderful years of my career. I was rated as 'Best Faculty' by my students for seven consecutive years. During the period, I can claim to have authored the first of its kind book 'WTO: Text and Cases'. I was invited as visiting faculty by premier business schools in India including IITM, which sent me to teach for a semester at the University of Applied Sciences, Deggendorf, Germany.

No Rhyme but Reason (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India and through publisher's site. https://www.amazon.com/No-Rhyme-but-Reason-Krishna/dp/938...

Media Contact
05322552257
karunesh1976@yahoo.com
End
Source:Cyberwit
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:No Rhyme but Reason
Industry:Books
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cyberwit.net News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share