Comedy Hypnotist Don Barnhart Returns To Tucson
Don Barnhart's Comedy Hypnosis Show returns to Laffs Comedy Café turning audience volunteers into the stars of the show. Barnhart's combines his standup, improv and hypnosis skills into a show that is as empowering as it is entertaining.
Barnhart's show is a musical, fast-paced romp through the volunteers' subconscious creative genius releasing their hidden talents keeping audiences on the edge of their sets howling with laughter and coming back for more.
Don is fast becoming one of the most sought after keynote speakers as he breaks down the secrets of success by teaching his volunteers how to change their life in a hysterically entertaining way. The Las Vegas Review Journal recently called Don Barnhart's show one of their "Best Bets" and he recently closed the 2017 Scale Up Summit Convention sponsored by Fortune Magazine where he entertained with his keynote speech focusing on "The Secret Behind The Secret".
As a certified hypnotherapist, Barnhart specializes in self-improvement seminars and offers a series of audio programs to help one stop smoking, lose weight, reduce pain, overcome insomnia and much more by taking control of their thought patterns and harnessing their own personal power. Don's programs combine techniques similar to those used by Tony Robbins and NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programing) and guided meditation in a relaxed way that empowers the user to break their bad habits and take control of their life.
https://www.youtube.com/
Don Barnhart is the founder of Battle Comics and since 1992 has been performing and producing comedy shows for the troops around the world. Don and his team are featured in I Am Battle Comic, the new documentary from filmmaker Jordan Brady about the importance of entertaining the troops.
The film includes behind the scenes footage along with interviews from many of the comedians that have recently volunteered their time to go overseas including George Wallace, Dave Attell and George Lopez. The comedians share their insights and thoughts on the impact of entertaining the troops and the importance of keeping our soldiers' moral high.
Barnhart is the creator and star of the new sitcom & web series Class Clowns. Written by Don and comedian Keith Lyle from the movie The Hangover. "Class Clowns follows the misadventures of Barnhart and Lyle's fictitious characters that are often more truer to life giving us an insiders look at the world of standup comedy."
The Don Barnhart Comedy Hypnosis Show is setting record attendance numbers across the country and advanced tickets are highly recommended.
Featuring this weekend will be comedians Conor Kellicut from the Podhole and Keith Lyle from the movie The Hangover.
Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.LaffsTucson.com or directly at the club. There is a full food and drink menu. The club is 21 and over and with a 2 item minimum in the showroom.
Showtimes are Friday/Saturday at 8 & 10:30pm.
Laffs Comedy Caffe' is located at:
2900 East Broadway
Tucson, AZ 85716
520-32-FUNNY
For more information or to set up interviews, please contact Don Barnhart directly at http://www.donbarnhart.com
