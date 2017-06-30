 
Industry News





NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. to Distribute 3D Printers from 3D Systems

With this deal, NeoMetrix Technologies will now sell the full line of 3D printing solutions from 3D Systems.
 
 
LAKE MARY, Fla. - July 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Today,NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., a proven reseller of rapid product development equipment and software, announced the finalization of a distribution deal with 3D Systems.  Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, 3D Systems engineers, manufactures and sells 3D printers. 3D Systems' former President and current CTO, Chuck Hull is credited with inventing stereolithography (SLA) technology – essentially making the company the originator of 3D printing. With this 3D Systems relationship, NeoMetrix Technologies completes their portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions that includes 3D Systems' Geomagic software, as well as Creaform and EvixScan 3D scanning products.

3D System's 3D printers are world-known for their performance, capabilities and results. According to President and CEO of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., Dan Perreault, "We're very excited about our new relationship with 3D Systems, and the opportunity to promote their 3D printing solutions.Our customers are always seeking our counsel on ways to improve their time to market and other intelligent ways to gain the critical competitive edge. With machines ranging from professional grade desktop machines all the way up to full production, we are confident that we now have a 3D printing solution for virtually every customer application."

3D Printers now available from NeoMetrix Technologies include:

·          Color Jet 3D Printers: capable of printing high quality, large-sized models, in a variety of different colors, fast.

·          Multi Jet 3D Printers: an inkjet printing process that uses piezo printhead technology to deposit either photocurable plastic resin or casting wax materials layer by layer.

·          SLS 3D Printers: uses a laser to harden and bond small grains of plastic, ceramic, glass, metal, or other materials into layers in a 3D structure.

·          SLA 3D Printers: used for creating models, prototypes, patterns, and production parts in a layer by layer fashion using photopolymerization.

·          Micro-SLA 3D Printers: a new, one-step process that uses an all-in-one cartridge and curing cell, with all post processing done inside the printer.

About NeoMetrix:

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net) is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices which now include 3D Systems' 3D printers. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.

About 3D Systems:

3D Systems (www.3dsystems.com) was co-founded by the creator of 3D printing, Charles Hull, and is considered to be the original 3D solutions company. For over 30 years, 3D Systems has driven the rapid growth of 3D printing technologies and provided their customers with the top 3D printing solutions on the market. They're mission, "to transform businesses through manufacturing innovation," has remained unchanged since the company's inception. 3D Systems' global team of experts has produced a wide variety of 3D printing technologies and products, making them one of the most advanced 3D printing solutions providers in the world today.

For more information on 3D Systems products available at NeoMetrix:
·         Contact NeoMetrix

o   admin@neometrixtech.com

o   (888) 696-7226

·         Visit their website

o   http://3dscanningservices.net/3d-printers/

 NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and 3D Systems are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Conor Kavanaugh
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
End
