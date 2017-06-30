News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. to Distribute 3D Printers from 3D Systems
With this deal, NeoMetrix Technologies will now sell the full line of 3D printing solutions from 3D Systems.
3D System's 3D printers are world-known for their performance, capabilities and results. According to President and CEO of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., Dan Perreault, "We're very excited about our new relationship with 3D Systems, and the opportunity to promote their 3D printing solutions.Our customers are always seeking our counsel on ways to improve their time to market and other intelligent ways to gain the critical competitive edge. With machines ranging from professional grade desktop machines all the way up to full production, we are confident that we now have a 3D printing solution for virtually every customer application."
3D Printers now available from NeoMetrix Technologies include:
· Color Jet 3D Printers: capable of printing high quality, large-sized models, in a variety of different colors, fast.
· Multi Jet 3D Printers: an inkjet printing process that uses piezo printhead technology to deposit either photocurable plastic resin or casting wax materials layer by layer.
· SLS 3D Printers: uses a laser to harden and bond small grains of plastic, ceramic, glass, metal, or other materials into layers in a 3D structure.
· SLA 3D Printers: used for creating models, prototypes, patterns, and production parts in a layer by layer fashion using photopolymerization.
· Micro-
About NeoMetrix:
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)
About 3D Systems:
3D Systems (www.3dsystems.com) was co-founded by the creator of 3D printing, Charles Hull, and is considered to be the original 3D solutions company. For over 30 years, 3D Systems has driven the rapid growth of 3D printing technologies and provided their customers with the top 3D printing solutions on the market. They're mission, "to transform businesses through manufacturing innovation,"
For more information on 3D Systems products available at NeoMetrix:
· Contact NeoMetrix
o admin@neometrixtech.com
o (888) 696-7226
· Visit their website
o http://3dscanningservices.net/
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and 3D Systems are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Conor Kavanaugh
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse