Banasthali B School WISDOM Conducts Faculty Development Programs
The changing professoriate, the changing nature of the student body including diversity and the changing nature of teaching, learning, and scholarship continuously demand improvement in the Capability Maturity Matrix of all teaching professionals.
The B School of Banasthali aptly named WISDOM which stands for Women's Institute for Studies in Development Oriented Management has a Vision to prepare women for enlightened leadership roles in all walks of life. The Institute's mission is to contribute towards development of women leadership that would play active role in society-building, entrepreneurship and management of organizations and institutions in consonance with nation's spiritual and cultural heritage and its own context. WISDOM offers BCom, BBA, MBA and PhD programs in management. In addition a student of B.A. can also take up management as one of the options.
The Grass Root Action and Management - GRAM, Corporate Exposure, Specialized Project Work – SPW, the SBI School of Commerce and Banking with research focus on MSME and promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation are other key features of the B School. The team of over 40 faculty members and 20 visiting faculty bring the best of management education to the enrolled students. Banasthali WISDOM also ranked third among best colleges by The India Today - Nielsen Survey - 2017.
During 5- 6 July, 2017 WISDOM organized three parallel faculty development programs with focus on Accounting by Prof Balasubramanian Gopalakrishnan with trishul qualifications of CA, CS, ICWA who has been with corporate sector for over 4 decades, HR by Prof David Selvanathan EX- VP HR Air India Charters Ltd and Marketing Case writing & Research by Prof Srini R Srinivasan from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Harsh Purohit Dean who also anchored the proceedings loaded with holistic approach by the experts and proposed vote of thanks. The highly interactive proceedings also had a lively question answer session.
For more Banasthali details see http://www.banasthali.org
About Banasthali: The Institution which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Team Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities. Proud to be Banasthali alumni who call themselves as Banasthalites can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.
