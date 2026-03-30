News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sonic Facelift Scottsdale Grand Opening
Scottsdale Welcomes Sonic Facelift™: A New Era of Non-Invasive Facial Rejuvenation Arrives in the Valley
Located inside The Arizona Skin Bar at 3014 N Hayden Rd #102, Scottsdale, AZ, Sonic Facelift Scottsdale operates as an independent business within one of the city's premier skincare destinations.
A Different Approach to Facial Rejuvenation
At a time when many clients are seeking more natural, subtle results, Sonic Facelift™ offers an alternative rooted in vibrational acoustics, nervous-system regulation, and facial meridian work.
Using calibrated tuning forks, LED light therapy, and targeted frequency application, the experience works to:
Rather than forcing change, the method works with the body's own systems—allowing results to build gradually and remain understated.
Sonic Facelift Scottsdale is led by certified practitioner Tami Holly, trained in the Wakefield Technique of Facial Soundscapes.
With a background rooted in precision-based, holistic modalities, Holly brings a highly intentional approach to facial rejuvenation—
Each session is customized in real time, using specific frequencies selected to address the client's unique facial patterns, tension points, and desired outcomes.
Why Scottsdale, Why Now
Scottsdale continues to evolve as a destination for both aesthetic innovation and luxury wellness. While injectables remain widely available, there is a growing shift toward treatments that prioritize subtlety, longevity, and whole-system balance.
Sonic Facelift™ enters the market as clients increasingly seek options that support how they look and how they feel—without aggressive intervention.
Beyond Aesthetics: Regulation, Recovery, and Function
While visible refinement is a key outcome, many clients are drawn to the experience for its broader benefits, including:
A dedicated Sonic Facelift™ Gentleman experience is also available, designed for men seeking recovery, circulation support, and a composed, refined appearance without cosmetic procedures.
Additional Modalities Available
In addition to Sonic Facelift™, Tami Holly offers a range of complementary modalities designed to support overall wellness and vitality.
A full list of services can be found at:
www.tamiholly.com
Limited Launch Offer
To mark its Scottsdale debut, Sonic Facelift™ is offering a limited number of introductory appointments at half price throughout April.
Appointments are limited and available by booking only.
Booking & Location
Sonic Facelift Scottsdale
Located inside The Arizona Skin Bar
3014 N Hayden Rd #102
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Book online: www.sonicfacelift.com
About Sonic Facelift™
Sonic Facelift™ is a non-invasive facial rejuvenation experience that uses precision sound frequency, LED light therapy, and meridian-based techniques to support natural lift, refined tone, and facial harmony. Designed for clients seeking subtle, results-oriented care, the experience bridges aesthetics and wellness through a modern, frequency-based approach.
Contact
Sonic Facelift Scottsdale
***@sonicfacelift.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse