News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
For Space Exploration Day (7/20) A poem called "Cosmolo...Gee" by Robert Barrows of the Planet Earth
This is about the origin of the universe and a poem called "Cosmolo...Gee." Whenever you look up at the night sky and ponder about the origin of the universe...look to a poem called "Cosmolo...Gee." You'll also get a kick out of the last line.
....A poem about the origin of the universe called "Cosmolo..Gee"
Space Exploration Day, on July 20, 2017, will celebrate the 48th anniversary of the date that man first landed on the moon.
The one quote that everyone will be using is Neil Armstrong's line "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
If you wish to wax even more poetic on Space Exploration Day, or at anytime you look up at the night sky and ponder about our place in the universe and how it all began, you might also want to take a look at a poem called "Cosmolo..Gee"
Please feel free to refer to all or parts of the poem in any stories you may be doing and online.
"When I went to college, I was originally going to become an astrophysicist, but I couldn't do the math, says Barrows. "I think you will enjoy the poem and I know you will get a kick out of the last line."
Also please note: In some computer programs, the formula E=mc squared may wind up as E=mc2 (which would be a much different universe, indeed).
Here is the poem:
"COSMOLO...GEE"
Copyright 2006 by Robert Barrows
The universe began a long time ago.
How and when, we'll never know.
Did it begin with a great big bang?
Will it end in a tiny black hole?
Is it one continuous loop?
Again, we'll never know.
How does matter begin in a world without anything in it?
How does life begin and does it begin the first minute?
Do you think we will ever be able to go back to the beginning of time?
And will we find out the future there, too?
Is there reincarnation and déjà vu?
Is the speed of light the ultimate limit?
Does E=mc² hold true for antimatter, too?
And in the building blocks of the universe,
is E=mc² just one plus one equals two?
The answers to these might keep you up at night.
And how do you prove if you're wrong or right?
And imagine our surprise if we can someday go back to the beginning of time,
and we hear someone say..."Let there be Light!"
You can also see the poem "Cosmolo...Gee"
And of course, Happy Space Exploration Day…Who knows what we might discover out there one day?
For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations (and Cosmology) at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com.
Contact
Robert Barrows
650-344-4405
barrows@barrows.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse