ABI Brokers $2.1M Apartment Sale in Desirable Eastside Tucson Area
The property is a garden style apartment community originally built in 1981 of frame/stucco construction and sits on 1.33-acres of land near the intersection of South Camino Seco and East Broadway Blvd. Eastpointe has three, 2-story buildings with 48 – 1 bedroom units and 1 - 2-bedroom unit with a weighted average size of 433 square feet. The property, which recently underwent select renovations, is a gated community and features a community swimming pool, BBQ grill area and laundry facility.
"The Buyer was in search of a stable asset with upside potential," states Lance Parsons, Senior Vice President at ABI, who co-represented the Seller with Ryan Kippes, Vice President at ABI. "This pride of ownership, rehabbed property is located approximately 20 minutes from both Downtown/U of A and Saguaro National Park."
The Buyer in this transaction is a private individual based in Portland.
The Seller in this transaction is a private individual based in Washington.
The ABI Multifamily brokerage team of Lance Parsons, Ryan Kippes and Jonathan Ibrahim represented the Seller in this transaction.
ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com) is a brokerage and advisory services firm that focuses exclusively on apartment investment transactions. The experienced advisors at ABI Multifamily have completed billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual multifamily transactions. ABI Multifamily incorporates a global approach with regional real estate expertise to successfully complete any multifamily transaction, regardless of size and complexity.
