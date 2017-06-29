 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Kent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kent
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2017
3029

Lennar to release new phase of homes at Hawkesbury later this summer

 
 
Lennar's Hawkesbury will release a new phase of homes for sale late this summer.
Lennar's Hawkesbury will release a new phase of homes for sale late this summer.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Kent

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Kent - Washington - US

Subject:
* Products

KENT, Wash. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is getting ready to release a new phase of homes for sale at their Kent-based community of Hawkesbury later this summer. This community offers a fine collection of stunning floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from that include Lennar's innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design.

"We are getting ready to release a new phase of homes for sale and we've already seen a lot of interest and VIP reservations," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "Interested homebuyers are strongly encouraged to act quickly, join the VIP list to reserve a spot in this next phase release."

With this new phase, homeshoppers will have six distinctive floorplans to choose from with sizes that range from 2,299 to 3,183 square feet of space. All homes are two-stories and offer between three to five bedrooms and 2.5  to three-and-a-half bathrooms. The next phase release will only consist of 21 homesites and with interest mounting, serious buyers should join the VIP list (https://www.lennar.com/New-Homes/Washington/Seattle/Promo...) ASAP.

Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® is offered at Hawkesbury in the Bainbridge plan. Designed to accommodate multigenerational living, it includes an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.

"These are not dual master suites. It's essentially like having two homes with one payment," Salvesen said.

Lennar has positioned themselves as one of the nation's leading homebuilders in part by including many features typically thought of as add-ons or extras at no additional cost. With the builder's Everything's Included® program, features like stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertops, landscaping and many others are included as standard in the price of the home.

Hawkesbury is located in a great up-and-coming area of Kent near the Covington border. Since Lennar opened Hawkesbury, the community has attracted quite a few people from the Northern side of Seattle due to its easy commuting location.

The Hawkesbury Welcome Home Center is open from Friday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers two gorgeous model homes available for touring. For more information visit www.lennar.com/seattle.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes in Kent
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Kent - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share