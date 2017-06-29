News By Tag
Lennar to release new phase of homes at Hawkesbury later this summer
"We are getting ready to release a new phase of homes for sale and we've already seen a lot of interest and VIP reservations,"
With this new phase, homeshoppers will have six distinctive floorplans to choose from with sizes that range from 2,299 to 3,183 square feet of space. All homes are two-stories and offer between three to five bedrooms and 2.5 to three-and-a-
Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® is offered at Hawkesbury in the Bainbridge plan. Designed to accommodate multigenerational living, it includes an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.
"These are not dual master suites. It's essentially like having two homes with one payment," Salvesen said.
Lennar has positioned themselves as one of the nation's leading homebuilders in part by including many features typically thought of as add-ons or extras at no additional cost. With the builder's Everything's Included® program, features like stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertops, landscaping and many others are included as standard in the price of the home.
Hawkesbury is located in a great up-and-coming area of Kent near the Covington border. Since Lennar opened Hawkesbury, the community has attracted quite a few people from the Northern side of Seattle due to its easy commuting location.
The Hawkesbury Welcome Home Center is open from Friday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers two gorgeous model homes available for touring. For more information visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
