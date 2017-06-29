Two-Way Tour Systems Allow Interactive Communication
Tour operators and industrial training teams increasingly are turning to two-way tour systems as a way to encourage interaction in challenging communication environments. TourGuide Solutions, North America's leading provider of wireless tour guide systems, recommends the Williams Sound Digi-Wave wireless two-way communication system or the newest Listen Technologies ListenTALK due to launch in August to meet this need.
Two-way tour systems provide the ability for both the tour guide or training leader and their audience to communicate at conversational levels, improving safety and minimizing misunderstandings. This technology encourages interaction in real time rather than having to wait for breaks in background noise levels or returning to a quiet location.
"The communication capability of the one-way wireless tour guide system is not sufficient for every tour or training situation," said Alan Ruffell, Product Manager at TourGuide Solutions. "That is why the Williams Sound Digi-Wave and ListenTALK two-way tour systems are the smart choice for many of our customers."
Two-Way Tour Systems on the Rise
The easy setup and operation of two-way tour systems encourages an enhanced level of communication within a tour or training group. Customer prospect tours, management tours and other situations in which two-way or multi-way communication is vital become more effective when all parties can participate.
The Williams Sound Digi-Wave system features simultaneous, two-way, digital communication technology. The devices are slim, lightweight and simple to set up and use. With the push of a button users can access two-way communication for a more focused group leader and group member participation. This system is ideal for an array of applications including wireless intercom, language interpretation and tours.
The ListenTALK system features three communication modes to meet the needs of virtually any situation. Participants can be in listen-only mode, two-way communication with the tour leaders, or multi-way communication with everyone in the group. Pairing technology and software allow for easier event setup and configuring to tour needs. This system is due to launch in August 2017.
"These systems deliver clear, crisp audio that make it easy for participants to hear the presentation and conversations,"
