THINKWARE DASH CAM Launches the F800 Dash Cam
With both front and rear FHD cameras, the F800 is equipped with a Sony Exmor R Starvis Sensor for crystal clear 1080p dual channel recording capability. The F800 also features 'Super Night Vision 2.0', a night image correction feature, and 'Time Lapse Photography' that records two frames per second for up to two days.
The Super Night Vision 2.0, which is optimized for cars while driving or parked in dark environments, delivers up to 10 times the brightness of existing dash cams on the market, featuring a new image signal processing (ISP) technology and a real-time video processing function.
The Time Lapse Photography function embraces improved video storage methods and maintains continuous recording while parked, instead of recording 20 second events triggered by motion detection or the camera's G-sensor. The feature's parking mode operates for up to 48 hours (2 days) after the ignition is turned off.
With a built-in advanced GPS antenna including A-GPS function, the F800 embeds speed, time and location data into the recorded videos. Also, an optional external GPS antenna is available to enhance performance against radio interference factors.
Built-in Wi-Fi enables users to easily control, manage and configure the settings of the dash cam via an iOS or Android smart phone, providing a truly convenient way to view, download, access or delete recorded images on a mobile phone.
The THINKWARE DASH CAM F800 has also adopted the 'Advanced Driving Assistance System' (ADAS), which assures drivers' safety and convenience with numerous driver alerts. To add even more protection for drivers, the F800 also includes Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) alerting drivers to any drifting out of the lane.
More safety innovations featured in the F800 include a Front Collision Warning System (FCWS) and Urban Front Collision Warning System (uFCWS), which calculates the real-time distance between an F800-equipped vehicle and the vehicle in front of it. The features are flexible enough to handle various types of driving conditions and speeds, including over 30 km/h on expressways or under 30 km/h on busy city streets. In cases where the danger of collision is imminent, the driver is alerted by a 3-level early warning detection system.
For protection when the vehicle is stopped, the F800 offers Front Vehicle Departure Warning (FVDW). When waiting at an intersection or in traffic, a driver is informed that the vehicle in front of them has started to move, preventing a delayed response and a possible fender bender.
Also, THINKWARE's Format Free 2.0 Technology eliminates the need for manual formatting of recorded video files on micro SD memory cards, extends memory card life and eliminates the need to convert files when viewing on a PC.
"Dash cam use has risen steadily in the US market, staking a growing position within the automobile industry," stated Brian Yang, THINKWARE DASH CAM's General Manager of Global Business Development. "To meet increasing consumer demand, the F800 model is the latest introduction to THINKWARE DASH CAM's award-winning line of products, featuring advanced front and rear FHD feature and other top-line innovations that drivers are looking for."
THINKWARE DASH CAM is the highest selling dash cam brand in the competitive Korean market and its award-winning dash cam devices are now available in the US and throughout Europe. The THINKWARE F800 Dash Cam will be available starting in July at Best Buy, retailing for $299. For more information, visit the company's website at www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE DASH CAM:
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with their world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF Design Award and IDEA Award Finalist in 2017, as well as the Red Dot Design Award in 2017.
Rick Judge
Liberty Communications
***@libertycomms.com
