Shelter Structures America Opens LA Area Warehouse
Growth of Shelter Structures America - Clearspan Tent Structures
"We are very excited to open our first US warehouse facility," says Robert Kraak, President of Shelter Structures America. "Our Los Angeles area warehouse will allow us to warehouse structures, accessories and parts for our U.S. cliental."
Shelter Structure America's Los Angeles area warehouse will allow for delivery of accessories, clearspan tent structures and key parts to our network of existing and new clients.
"Our LA warehouse facilitates our plans to expand Shelter Structures America into the leader of affordable clearspan products in the U.S." says Keith Krzeminski, Executive Vice President.
About Shelter Structures America Inc.
Shelter Structures America Inc. is the distributor of Shelter Tent Structures for the US, Canada and Mexico. Shelter manufactures a wide range of clear span tents including A-Frame Structures, Arch/Arcum Structures, Double Decker Structures, Thermo Roof Structures and TFS Structures. The company has an office and warehouse in Los Angeles, CA and an office in Roanoke, VA.
Visit us at http://www.shelterstructuresamerica.com/
Sean Wilson
***@shelterstructuresamerica.com
