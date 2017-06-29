News By Tag
Fortna Announces Organizational Changes to Better Serve Clients and Drive Innovation
Nikko Pianetto has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President. In this role, he will lead the global services organization that manages all of Fortna's service offerings that are involved in turning a companies' distribution operations into a competitive advantage.
Previously, Pianetto led the global software development team responsible for FortnaWCS™ and FortnaWES™ – Warehouse Control and Warehouse Execution Systems – the sophisticated warehouse systems that power high performance distribution operations, like the kind needed for eCommerce. In addition, Nikko also played an integral role in opening an innovation hub in Hanoi, Vietnam to continue to advance Fortna's capabilities in design, analytics and software.
Will King has been promoted to Pianetto's former role as GVP, Integrated Technology Solutions. In this role he will continue to build out the Engineering and Implementation Services critical to delivering quality solutions to Fortna clients. He will also lead the expansion of Fortna's Client Lifetime Protection services, an essential part of keeping today's "always on" distribution operations performing at peak. This includes helping clients with a comprehensive support strategy that goes beyond a number to call when there are issues. It also includes taking a long-term view and creating a roadmap to ensure operations will perform in the future, meet the ROI that was promised, and stay current with business and technical changes.
"Nikko and Will are innovative thought leaders who know how to build strong teams", said John White, president and CEO of Fortna. "With their leadership, we will continue to help companies transition to new distribution models to support today's more diverse and fast-paced business environment."
About Fortna Inc.
For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software. For more information, visit www.fortna.com.
Media Contact: Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com
