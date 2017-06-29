oneservice AG, announces the appointment of Matthias Raquet as CEO oneservice AG a Swiss company based in Feusisberg, Schwyz, an independent global service provider offering complete managed service solutions, consulting and learning for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries, announces the appointment of Matthias Raquet as CEO. Matthias Raquet joins from QIAGEN, which has a leading global position in delivering Sample to Insight solutions for molecular testing. FEUSISBERG, Switzerland - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Matthias Raquet (52) has been Vice President and Head of Global Service Solutions & Global Customer Management. He has been with QIAGEN since August 2001. Under his leadership, QIAGEN has developed its service business in new markets where he managed within QIAGEN the Service Solutions premier brand as well as secondary PEAK-Service and Excalibur Lab Services brands.Under his leadership, the size of the service business has more than doubled.



Dr. Thomas Ladner, Chairman, oneservice, said, "Matthias Raquet is widely respected for having consistently delivered extraordinary growth and service improvements. He has a deep understanding of the service sector in Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Devices. His entrepreneurial leadership with passion for building new products and teams is a good fit with our new company. I look forward to working with him to accelerate the strategy execution of oneservice



Matthias Raquet, CEO, said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to form oneservice serving a market with an enormous potential. I look very much forward to leading the company and become the market leader for outsourcing and managed services in the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries."



About Matthias Raquet

Matthias Raquet joined QIAGEN in 2001 and has worked in various management functions and global positions. He was appointed to lead the global service operation in 2007 as Head of Global Service Solutions. Prior to QIAGEN he worked in various management functions at Amersham Pharmacia.



Matthias Raquet has a diploma in electrical, electronic & communications engineering technology, FH Ludwigshafen, Germany. He is a Board member of the Center of Service Excellence. He is married and has three children.



About oneservice



oneservice is an independent global service provider offering complete managed service solutions, consulting and learning for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries. oneservice is addressing the emerging trend and needs of services outsourcing and e-learning solutions around service excellence, solving the fundamental business challenges our clients face. oneservice is the first company to offer a complete learning solution on "achieving customer delight through service excellence" with an online academy, blended eLearning and consulting solutions. We help clients to find the right laboratory equipment, accessories, spare parts and consumables that fit their needs. The oneservice leadership team is comprised of industry experts who lead and supported global enterprises, regional and local companies and government agencies with consulting, learning solutions, business process- and outsourcing services for more than 25 years. oneservice is headquartered in Switzerland and has subsidiaries in Germany and USA. For more information on www.one-service.com.



For more information: www.one-service.com

Media Contact

oneservice AG

Firststrasse 8, 8835 Feusisberg

