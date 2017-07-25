oneservice AG, announces the appointment of Stephen L. Elliott as President oneservice Inc. North America

oneservice AG a Swiss company based in Feusisberg, Schwyz, announces the appointment of Stephen L. Elliott as President oneservice Inc., North America. Stephen L. Elliott joins from Excalibur Lab Specialist a QIAGEN company. oneservice Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Stephen L. Elliott has been Director and head of the North America sales and business development for the OEM partner service business. He has been with Excalibur Lab Specialists (a QIAGEN company) since August 2008.



Matthias Raquet, Chief Executive Officer, oneservice, said, "Steve comes to the company with over 30 years of experience in sales, operations and marketing within the Life Science and Diagnostic industry. He has a successful track record in helping clients offering managed and outsourcing services. I am confident in Steve`s ability to help lead oneservice into our next phase of growth in North America."



Stephen L. Elliott, President North America, said, "With great expectation and excitement I join the team of oneservice. The opportunity to bring excellence in operations and customer delight for oneservice and its customers is at the forefront of this move."



About Stephen L. Elliott

Steve joined Excalibur Labs Specialists in 2008. Prior to that he was responsible as CEO and president of Diagnostic Veterinary Services clinical veterinary diagnostic lab and Vice-President of Western Operations, VCA-Antech Diagnostics.



Stephen L. Elliott has a Masters in chemistry from the University of Missouri and MBA University of Phoenix.



About oneservice



oneservice is an independent global service provider offering complete managed service solutions, consulting and learning for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries. oneservice is addressing the emerging trend and needs of services outsourcing and e-learning solutions around service excellence, solving the fundamental business challenges our clients face. oneservice is the first company to offer a complete learning solution on "achieving customer delight through service excellence" with an online academy, blended eLearning and consulting solutions. We help clients to find the right laboratory equipment, accessories, spare parts and consumables that fit their needs. The oneservice leadership team is comprised of industry experts who lead and supported global enterprises, regional and local companies and government agencies with consulting, learning solutions, business process- and outsourcing services for more than 25 years. oneservice is headquartered in Switzerland and has subsidiaries in Germany and USA. For more information on



For more information: www.one-service.com

Follow us: oneservice on Facebook



Contact

oneservice AG; Firststrasse 8

CH-8835 Feusisberg

+41435088840

***@one-service.com oneservice AG; Firststrasse 8CH-8835 Feusisberg+41435088840 End -- Stephen L. Elliott has been Director and head of the North America sales and business development for the OEM partner service business. He has been with Excalibur Lab Specialists (a QIAGEN company) since August 2008.Matthias Raquet, Chief Executive Officer, oneservice, said, "Steve comes to the company with over 30 years of experience in sales, operations and marketing within the Life Science and Diagnostic industry. He has a successful track record in helping clients offering managed and outsourcing services. I am confident in Steve`s ability to help lead oneservice into our next phase of growth in North America."Stephen L. Elliott, President North America, said,With great expectation and excitement I join the team of oneservice. The opportunity to bring excellence in operations and customer delight for oneservice and its customers is at the forefront of this move."About Stephen L. ElliottSteve joined Excalibur Labs Specialists in 2008. Prior to that he was responsible as CEO and president of Diagnostic Veterinary Services clinical veterinary diagnostic lab and Vice-President of Western Operations, VCA-Antech Diagnostics.Stephen L. Elliott has a Masters in chemistry from the University of Missouri and MBA University of Phoenix.About oneserviceoneservice is an independent global service provider offering complete managed service solutions, consulting and learning for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries. oneservice is addressing the emerging trend and needs of services outsourcing and e-learning solutions around service excellence, solving the fundamental business challenges our clients face. oneservice is the first company to offer a complete learning solution on "achieving customer delight through service excellence" with an online academy, blended eLearning and consulting solutions. We help clients to find the right laboratory equipment, accessories, spare parts and consumables that fit their needs. The oneservice leadership team is comprised of industry experts who lead and supported global enterprises, regional and local companies and government agencies with consulting, learning solutions, business process- and outsourcing services for more than 25 years. oneservice is headquartered in Switzerland and has subsidiaries in Germany and USA. For more information on www.one-service.com For more information:Follow us: @onservice_ww on Twitter