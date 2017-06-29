KGET Station Chooses Bitcentral For a More Robust News and Production Workflow Solution

KGET Go Live

-- Bitcentral, Inc. is at the heart of the broadcast media industry, providing efficient workflow solutions that maximize the value of media. Today it announced that KGET, an NBC-affiliated television station located in Bakersfield, California and owned by Nexstar Media has upgraded its Core News™ workflow suite to maximize the use of all functionality and remote contribution for a more robust field-centric workflow.KGET now has a full playout solution integrated into their workflow, driving play-to-air servers and ingest encoding, taking rundowns to air without a hitch. Writers, producers and directors can now attach items to their stories in rundowns with multiple file type options, access all video sources (live and non-live) and manage content in real time, quickly and efficiently within a unified and intuitive environment.Core News is #1 in U.S. News Production, with over 255 TV stations going to air every day. This scalable system allows stations of all sizes to unify their story production processes with the most relevant features at the highest efficiency, with rock solid reliability and world class support.With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral provides efficient and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. From newsroom to board room, you are in control. Our Core News solution, the #1 news production platform in the U.S., delivers the perfect blend of field-centric workflows and deep functionality with rock-solid reliability.Bitcentral is a software company dedicated to helping traditional broadcasters evolve in a world where content is coming from anywhere and going everywhere. Our products transform media operations with tools that enable content producers to deliver exceptional programming to their viewers and help their organizations grow each day. Over 1,000 media operations worldwide rely on Bitcentral news production and master control automation solutions and we're proud to deliver the most outstanding customer experience in our industry for over 20 years. Thank you to all our customers who have helped Bitcentral grow. We are more motivated than ever to help you improve your media workflows to increase your productivity.If you'd like an expert at Bitcentral to walk you through our workflow solutions, please email us at: lbennington@bitcentral.comFor media inquiries contact Sonia Fernandez: sfernandez@bitcentral.com